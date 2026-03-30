Vijay Slams Stalin's 'Corrupt Rule' In High-Decibel Perambur Campaign Kick-Off
Vijay accused the ruling DMK government of being involved in corruption exceeding ₹1,000 crore within the Municipal Administration Department.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST|
Updated : March 30, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Chennai: Soon after filing his nomination papers, TVK leader Vijay launched a high-pitched political campaign by hitting out against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.
He accused Stain of being mired in corruption. This time, Vijay is contesting from two constituencies: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. He filed his nomination papers to contest from the Perambur constituency.
Addressing a gathering of thousands of people, he said, "The Perambur constituency stands as one of the most significant landmarks in North Chennai. We are launching our campaign from a place that is home to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, the Prasanna Narasimhar Temple, and several renowned mosques. My heart told me that I should begin this campaign from a place that carries the scent of the working class. That is precisely why I am launching my campaign from here."
He continued, "We must, at all costs, rescue Tamil Nadu—a state where women lack safety. The law and order have deteriorated, and drug abuse runs rampant in the state. There is no need for me to explicitly tell you who is responsible for dragging Tamil Nadu into such a dire situation. The DMK regime is responsible; Mr. Stalin is responsible."
According to him, over the past five years, Chief Minister Stalin has presided over an abysmal administration. “One cannot even stand at a tea shop to have a cup of tea in peace. Intoxicated individuals simply walk in, scare people with weapons, and walk away. Is this a sign of civility, or the rule of jungle prevails?" Vijay questioned.
He further added, "For Mr. Stalin, the people are not important. For him and the DMK government, the sole priority is to loot the public treasury in collusion with their family members. There has been corruption exceeding ₹1,000 crore in the TASMAC department alone. This has just come to light.”
Again, he accused the ruling DMK government of being involved in corruption exceeding ₹1,000 crore within the Municipal Administration Department. “They believe they can simply distribute the illicit wealth they have amassed to secure victory in the elections. However, you must blow a whistle right into their ears and send them packing,” Vijay pointed out.
The TVK chief urged electorates to cast their votes in favour of the 'whistle' symbol of his party on April 23, the polling day. “This is an election for you. I have set aside a life of comfort and have come here solely to repay my debt of gratitude to you. In Tamil Nadu, there is a contest between only two forces: Do you want Mr Stalin, who leads an anti-people administration? Or do you want Vijay, who loves the people? Give me a chance. Remain hopeful; victory is certain,” he signed off.
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