ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Slams Stalin's 'Corrupt Rule' In High-Decibel Perambur Campaign Kick-Off

Chennai: Soon after filing his nomination papers, TVK leader Vijay launched a high-pitched political campaign by hitting out against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.

He accused Stain of being mired in corruption. This time, Vijay is contesting from two constituencies: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. He filed his nomination papers to contest from the Perambur constituency.

Addressing a gathering of thousands of people, he said, "The Perambur constituency stands as one of the most significant landmarks in North Chennai. We are launching our campaign from a place that is home to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, the Prasanna Narasimhar Temple, and several renowned mosques. My heart told me that I should begin this campaign from a place that carries the scent of the working class. That is precisely why I am launching my campaign from here."

He continued, "We must, at all costs, rescue Tamil Nadu—a state where women lack safety. The law and order have deteriorated, and drug abuse runs rampant in the state. There is no need for me to explicitly tell you who is responsible for dragging Tamil Nadu into such a dire situation. The DMK regime is responsible; Mr. Stalin is responsible."