Vijay Slams Stalin, Says CM's Real Friends Are 'Bribe, Corruption'
Vijay termed the State polls due in April this year as "surprising election" as all parties in the state are allegedly teamed up against him.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Vellore: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Monday hit out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying his real friends were bribe, corruption, and eyeing political gains. He accused the CM Stalin of making false promises to the people and sought to debunk the governing party's claim of having developed the state into a superstar state.
Addressing a meeting of functionaries here, Vijay termed the State polls due in April this year as a "surprising election" as all parties in the state are allegedly teamed up against him. Rejecting the DMK's claim of having developed Tamil Nadu into a superstar State, the chief of the fledgling party said that the state was 'such a superb state' during the times of iconic leaders K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai and M G Ramachandran.
Dubbing the DMK regime as "good-for-nothing Ulta model government," he alleged the state has been transformed into a super-standup comedian-run state. The TVK chief claimed that Tamil Nadu meant Vijay, and he represented the entire Tamil Nadu.
Elections in Tamil Nadu are set to take place in the first half of this year, with the main battle between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The SPA consists of parties, including Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and its alliance talks with Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) are underway.
On the other hand, apart from AIADMK, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the leading position in the NDA bloc, with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and several other parties part of the alliance. Vijay, who retired from his acting career ahead of the elections, is making his debut in the political arena with his political outfit TVK. (With Agency Inputs)
