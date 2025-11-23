ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Slams DMK, Says 'Party Has Forgotten Anna And His Ideals'

Kanchipuram: TVK leader Vijay indirectly criticized the DMK, saying that the party has now forgotten Anna (CN Annadurai) who launched the party and said "Go to the people".

Addressing a public rally at Jeppiaar Institute of Technology campus located near Sunguvarchatram in Kanchipuram on Sunday morning, Vijay said, "Kanchipuram is where Arignar Anna was born. MGR put Arignar Anna under the banner of his party because he was his guide. But there is no need for me to tell you what those who are currently in control of the party started by Anna have done. The people know that very well. Personally, we have no problem with them (DMK)".

"Personally, they can be spiteful if they want. Even so, I will not condone it. But I will not forgive the drama of deceiving the people and getting votes," he added.

Vijay said he has a 'natural connection' with Kanchipuram. "Our (TVK) first political journey started from Paranthur. Today, even after much heartache, Kanchipuram is the place where I meet people. As Anna said, "Go to the people", we have started our journey to do everything that is needed by the people. But some people here have forgotten Anna," he said.

Vijay further said, "Our Chief Minister MK Stalin says TVK is a party without policy. We, who have been saying that social justice is for all beings, everything for everyone, do we not have a policy?"