Vijay Slams DMK, Says 'Party Has Forgotten Anna And His Ideals'
The TVK leader said DMK's policy is theft. He said if his party comes to power, every individual will have a permanent home.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Kanchipuram: TVK leader Vijay indirectly criticized the DMK, saying that the party has now forgotten Anna (CN Annadurai) who launched the party and said "Go to the people".
Addressing a public rally at Jeppiaar Institute of Technology campus located near Sunguvarchatram in Kanchipuram on Sunday morning, Vijay said, "Kanchipuram is where Arignar Anna was born. MGR put Arignar Anna under the banner of his party because he was his guide. But there is no need for me to tell you what those who are currently in control of the party started by Anna have done. The people know that very well. Personally, we have no problem with them (DMK)".
"Personally, they can be spiteful if they want. Even so, I will not condone it. But I will not forgive the drama of deceiving the people and getting votes," he added.
Vijay said he has a 'natural connection' with Kanchipuram. "Our (TVK) first political journey started from Paranthur. Today, even after much heartache, Kanchipuram is the place where I meet people. As Anna said, "Go to the people", we have started our journey to do everything that is needed by the people. But some people here have forgotten Anna," he said.
Vijay further said, "Our Chief Minister MK Stalin says TVK is a party without policy. We, who have been saying that social justice is for all beings, everything for everyone, do we not have a policy?"
"They are the only ones who talk as if they have taken all policies on lease. Their policy is theft. Who said that this party is not a Sankara Mutt? Why did they say that? Everyone knows what those who spoke like that are doing now," he added.
Vijay further said, "If TVK comes to power, we will build permanent houses for everyone. Every household will have a motorcycle. The economy will be developed accordingly. We will create a state where everyone has at least a degree. We will make sure that one person in the family has a permanent income. We will make government hospitals reliable."
He said, "We will take appropriate precautionary measures during the monsoon. We will not roll out a Rs. 4,000 crore project like the DMK. We will listen to the opinions of the workers and implement development projects for them. We will pay more attention to industrial development".
In his speech, Vijay also responded to the criticism that his party workers are constantly being criticized as Tharkuris (illiterate). "Those who support TVK, especially the Gen Z kids, they are calling them Tharkuris. A DMK MLA said that they should not call him that. He is the relative of our policy leader Anjalaiammal," he said.
While criticizing the DMK, he also listed the main problems prevalent in Kanchipuram district. Vijay said, "The lifeblood of Kanchipuram district is Palar river. The DMK has exploited, destroyed and destroyed the sand of Palar. I am stating this with evidence. They have looted over 22 lakh tonnes of sand and made Rs.4,730 crore".
