Vijay Sharma Urges Maoists To Surrender, Says Talks On With Many Leaders

Jagdalpur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Thursday yet again appealed to the Maoists to drop their arms, surrender and join the mainstream while promising to welcome them "on a red carpet".

He said that discussions are underway with many Naxal leaders in this regard and operations will soon be launched in areas where Naxalites are still active.

Sharma said Maoists who are calling the surrendered cadres "traitors" are doing an incorrect thing. The Maoist central committee has branded the 210 surrendered Naxals, including Rupesh, as "traitors to the revolution" and called on its cadres to stop what it termed as "counter-revolutionary activities". These 210 Maoists had surrendered on October 17 in Kanker.

"Maoists need to understand that it will not be possible for anyone to roam around with weapons in this civilised society. They need to be rehabilitated and join the mainstream. They should understand that no one is being politically restrained. They can move around and do what they want after laying down their arms. Many mass murders have been committed by Maoists, which should not have been done and are unacceptable," Sharma said.