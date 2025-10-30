Vijay Sharma Urges Maoists To Surrender, Says Talks On With Many Leaders
Vijay Sharma said the government is ready to welcome Maoists with a red carpet if they agree to surrender and embrace rehabilitation.
Jagdalpur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Thursday yet again appealed to the Maoists to drop their arms, surrender and join the mainstream while promising to welcome them "on a red carpet".
He said that discussions are underway with many Naxal leaders in this regard and operations will soon be launched in areas where Naxalites are still active.
Sharma said Maoists who are calling the surrendered cadres "traitors" are doing an incorrect thing. The Maoist central committee has branded the 210 surrendered Naxals, including Rupesh, as "traitors to the revolution" and called on its cadres to stop what it termed as "counter-revolutionary activities". These 210 Maoists had surrendered on October 17 in Kanker.
"Maoists need to understand that it will not be possible for anyone to roam around with weapons in this civilised society. They need to be rehabilitated and join the mainstream. They should understand that no one is being politically restrained. They can move around and do what they want after laying down their arms. Many mass murders have been committed by Maoists, which should not have been done and are unacceptable," Sharma said.
Taking a dig at tribal activist Soni Sori for attending funerals of slain Naxals in Telangana, the deputy CM said Sori claims tribals are being killed here while she herself went to Telangana to attend a programme hosted by a member of the Reddy community, considered an upper caste. "I want to ask Soni Sori, did she go there (Telangana) to justify carrying weapons and killing tribals and educationists?" Sharma asked.
Sharma said that the Constitution of India should reach every corner of Bastar. This is the goal and work is being done in this direction, he said.
Notably, a funeral was organised for slain Naxal leaders Ramchandra Reddy alias Raju Dada and Satyanarayan Reddy alias Kosa Dada in Telangana last month. Sori attend the funeral and accused the government of committing atrocities on tribals. She also said tribals were being killed during Naxal operations.
