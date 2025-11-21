Vijay Sharma Pushes Stringent Conversion Law, Rebukes Digvijay As State Prepares For DGP Conference
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM announces stringent anti-conversion bill and says the Raipur DGP Conference will focus on innovation, security strategy, and Naxal eradication.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 10:58 PM IST
Raipur: Friday turned out to be a defining day for Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma in Chhattisgarh’s political landscape. Speaking with unusual candour, Sharma addressed three charged issues: religious conversions, the Hidma encounter, and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh’s remarks.
Sharma confirmed that the state government is bringing a stricter, more effective law against religious conversions, to be tabled in the winter session this December. The proposed legislation, he said, will carry tough provisions to curb conversions carried out through force, fraud or inducement. His announcement immediately reignited political debate across the state.
He also hit back sharply at Digvijay Singh’s social media post on Maoist leader Hidma’s death. Sharma questioned why those speaking up for Hidma today had remained silent when soldiers were martyred in Tadmetla, or when an eight-month-old child was brutally killed in Bastar. He added that the same voices offered no condolences after the killing of top leaders in the Jheeram Valley attack.
“Such statements only rub salt into the wounds of Naxal-affected families. People who make them should apologise with folded hands. Shame on them,” Sharma said.
On the upcoming DGP Conference in Raipur, Sharma said this year’s edition will be “very special,” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister scheduled to attend. The meeting will bring together DGPs and top security officials from across India, with major decisions expected on security preparedness, Naxal eradication strategies, and internal security.
“This conference is focused on sharing new innovations in policing,” he said, adding that these ideas must reach every district and police unit. Sharma emphasised that modern technology, improved strategies, and innovation-driven policing models will strengthen the state’s law-and-order system, aligning with the government’s goal of taking policing “to the next level.”