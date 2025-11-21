ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Sharma Pushes Stringent Conversion Law, Rebukes Digvijay As State Prepares For DGP Conference

Raipur: Friday turned out to be a defining day for Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma in Chhattisgarh’s political landscape. Speaking with unusual candour, Sharma addressed three charged issues: religious conversions, the Hidma encounter, and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh’s remarks.

Sharma confirmed that the state government is bringing a stricter, more effective law against religious conversions, to be tabled in the winter session this December. The proposed legislation, he said, will carry tough provisions to curb conversions carried out through force, fraud or inducement. His announcement immediately reignited political debate across the state.

He also hit back sharply at Digvijay Singh’s social media post on Maoist leader Hidma’s death. Sharma questioned why those speaking up for Hidma today had remained silent when soldiers were martyred in Tadmetla, or when an eight-month-old child was brutally killed in Bastar. He added that the same voices offered no condolences after the killing of top leaders in the Jheeram Valley attack.