MP Minister's Remarks On Col Qureshi: SIT Submits Probe Report To SC In Sealed Envelope
Further prosecution sanction is now awaited for further action, a final decision on which is pending at the Governor's level.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Bhopal: A special investigation team of Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday submitted its probe report on state minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks on Col Sofia Qureshi during Operation Sindoor, to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelope.
Further prosecution sanction is now awaited for further action, a final decision on which is pending at the Governor's level. The government informed the court that a decision from the Governor in the matter is expected soon.
The case was heard before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Jaymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohan. The investigating officer and DIG Intelligence, D Kalyan Chakraborty, stated that the SIT has completed its investigation. As per the court's direction, the investigation report has been sealed. Following the completion of the investigation, the process of filing a chargesheet or closure report in the relevant court remains, he said.
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, stated that "the matter of sanction for prosecution against Shah is pending with the Governor. The matter has been discussed at the cabinet level, and the file has been sent to the Governor for a final decision."
During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked whether, after the investigation is complete, only the government's approval is awaited. The government responded in the affirmative. The court was informed that after receiving sanction for prosecution, the investigation report will be submitted to the competent court. However, if sanction for prosecution is not granted, a closure report will be filed in the case.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Shah, pointed out to the court that "the minister publicly apologized the very next day after making the controversial statement. The government also stated that the competent authority, while considering the matter, may consider the minister's apology and the fact that he acknowledged the mistake and apologized."
The Supreme Court clarified that it would not comment on the merits of the case at this stage. The court stated that the investigation had been completed and the report was sealed, while the matter of sanction for prosecution was pending with the competent authority.
The court also relieved the investigating officer from having to appear in person repeatedly. Now, after the Governor's decision, the sealed investigation report will be presented before the relevant competent court.
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