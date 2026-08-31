ETV Bharat / state

MP Minister's Remarks On Col Qureshi: SIT Submits Probe Report To SC In Sealed Envelope

Bhopal: A special investigation team of Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday submitted its probe report on state minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks on Col Sofia Qureshi during Operation Sindoor, to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelope.

Further prosecution sanction is now awaited for further action, a final decision on which is pending at the Governor's level. The government informed the court that a decision from the Governor in the matter is expected soon.

The case was heard before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Jaymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohan. The investigating officer and DIG Intelligence, D Kalyan Chakraborty, stated that the SIT has completed its investigation. As per the court's direction, the investigation report has been sealed. Following the completion of the investigation, the process of filing a chargesheet or closure report in the relevant court remains, he said.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, stated that "the matter of sanction for prosecution against Shah is pending with the Governor. The matter has been discussed at the cabinet level, and the file has been sent to the Governor for a final decision."