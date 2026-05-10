ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Resigns As MLA From Trichy East Constituency

Vijay signs documents after assuming charges as Chief Minister at the Secretariat in Chennai on Sunday. ( PTI )

Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday resigned as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Trichy East assembly constituency.

He contested in the assembly elections from the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies and was elected from both. He resigned from the latter as one is permitted to hold the MLA seat for only one constituency at a time.

Ministers Sengottaiyan and Venkataramanan handed over the resignation letter to the Assembly Secretary, Srinivasan. As the Trichy East Assembly constituency will be declared vacant, the Election Commission will conduct a by-election there within a period of six months.

Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a ceremony on Sunday at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and the oath of secrecy to him. Subsequently, nine MLAs, including N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, Arun Raj, Sengottaiyan, and CTR Nirmal Kumar, took oaths as ministers.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "I will release a White Paper regarding the current financial status of Tamil Nadu. Do not expect everything to be delivered immediately. Please grant me some time. I will take stringent measures to ensure women's safety and to combat the drug culture."