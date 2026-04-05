Vijay Promises Statehood For Puducherry, Local Body Polls In Six Months
The TVK chief said the DMK and Congress have allied with reluctance as candidates from these parties are contesting against each other in certain constituencies.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Puducherry: Addressing a campaign rally in Puducherry ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said his party will secure statehood for the union territory if elected to power.
Questioning the national parties, despite being in power at the Centre, for not granting full statehood to Puducherry yet, he said, "The demand for statehood by the people of Puducherry has been pending for many years. No government has fulfilled this demand to date. Even 20 years ago, the Sushma Swaraj Committee recommended granting statehood to Puducherry. Yet, it was never implemented. If there is genuine concern for the people, why has this not been accomplished all this time?"
"TVK will make a 100% legal effort to secure full statehood status for Puducherry, free from any interference by the Lieutenant Governor," he added.
The actor-turned-politician said local body elections will be conducted within six months and a maternity assistance allowance of Rs 25,000 will be provided.
He further pledges that all vacant positions within government departments will be filled and 100% crop insurance coverage will be provided to farmers.
The TVK chief also offered a subsidy of Rs 20 per litre of diesel to fishermen and medical insurance coverage worth Rs 25 lakh to every family. Furthermore, families living below the poverty line have been promised free electricity of up to 200 units.
In the higher education sector, the party proposed that a state university — the Puducherry University of Applied Sciences and Arts — will be established.
A guaranteed allocation of 25% of development expenditure will be ensured for the regions of Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, TVK said.
While campaigning in Thattanchavady, Vijay attacked the Congress-DMK alliance. "The DMK and Congress have allied with great reluctance and lack of enthusiasm. One can see instances where candidates from these parties are contesting against each other in certain constituencies. Much like the situation in Tamil Nadu, a state of confusion and discord continues to prevail within the DMK-Congress alliance in Puducherry," he said.
He said all residents of Puducherry — including people from minority communities — deserve security. "Do not place your trust in alliances that merely don the guise of being pro-minority. Likewise, do not trust alliances that act against the interests of minority communities," he added.
Vijay said neither the DMK-Congress alliance nor the BJP-NR Congress alliance will do anything for Puducherry. "Cast your votes for the TVK candidates who stand with the people, as one of the people. The TVK will stand by you to ensure that your needs are met. Grant us just one opportunity," he said.
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