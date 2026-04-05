ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Promises Statehood For Puducherry, Local Body Polls In Six Months

Puducherry: Addressing a campaign rally in Puducherry ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said his party will secure statehood for the union territory if elected to power.

Questioning the national parties, despite being in power at the Centre, for not granting full statehood to Puducherry yet, he said, "The demand for statehood by the people of Puducherry has been pending for many years. No government has fulfilled this demand to date. Even 20 years ago, the Sushma Swaraj Committee recommended granting statehood to Puducherry. Yet, it was never implemented. If there is genuine concern for the people, why has this not been accomplished all this time?"

"TVK will make a 100% legal effort to secure full statehood status for Puducherry, free from any interference by the Lieutenant Governor," he added.

The actor-turned-politician said local body elections will be conducted within six months and a maternity assistance allowance of Rs 25,000 will be provided.

He further pledges that all vacant positions within government departments will be filled and 100% crop insurance coverage will be provided to farmers.

The TVK chief also offered a subsidy of Rs 20 per litre of diesel to fishermen and medical insurance coverage worth Rs 25 lakh to every family. Furthermore, families living below the poverty line have been promised free electricity of up to 200 units.