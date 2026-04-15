ETV Bharat / state

VIjay Promises Old Pension Scheme Reinstatement and Rs 15000 crore MSME Fund At Tiruppur Rally

Tiruppur: TVK leader Vijay, during a rally, said that if his party comes to power, the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme for Tamil Nadu government employees would be considered.

Vijay made this remark at a campaign tour in Tiruppur on Tuesday. For this event, he travelled by road from the Coimbatore airport to Avinashi, where he participated at a roadshow near the Avinashi bypass. There, thousands of cadres and people who gathered in large numbers accorded a rousing welcome to Vijay.

Speaking at the rally, Vijay said, “To facilitate the direct sale of weavers' products in international markets, a state-owned global e-commerce brand will be established. 'Vetri Thari' (Victory Loom) retail outlets will be set up in major cities.”

To help alleviate the burden caused by volatile yarn prices and the electricity crisis, an annual financial assistance of ₹30,000 will be provided to every weaver family—whether they operate handlooms or power looms, he added.

According to him, the free electricity quota for handlooms will be increased to 500 units, and for power looms, it will be raised to 1,500 units. To reduce production costs for weavers, a 50% subsidy will be provided on the yarn, dyes, and chemicals they procure. Life insurance coverage worth ₹10 lakhs will be provided to all weavers. The old-age pension for weavers will be increased to ₹3,000 per month, Vijay promised.

MSME enterprises

According to him, Tamil Nadu is the second-highest state in India in terms of the number of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have shut down. He blamed the DMK government for this. “Therefore, to assist MSME enterprises currently facing a crisis, a state Credit Guarantee Fund worth ₹15,000 crores will be established. Furthermore, one of the primary reasons for the closure of MSME enterprises is the peak-hour electricity tariff, which has surged by over 400 per cent. Consequently, the peak-hour electricity tariff for MSMEs will be abolished. Additionally, MSME enterprises will be granted a 100% exemption from electricity tax for the next five years,” Vijay added.

Promise for farmers

For farmers owning less than 5 acres of land, crop loans obtained from agricultural cooperative societies will be completely waived. For farmers owning more than 5 acres, a 50% waiver will be granted. A statutory guarantee will be provided for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of agricultural produce, the leader promised.