VIjay Promises Old Pension Scheme Reinstatement and Rs 15000 crore MSME Fund At Tiruppur Rally
Vijay also said temporary teachers, nurses, and clerical staff who have completed five or more years of continuous government service will have their services regularised.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 3:34 AM IST
Tiruppur: TVK leader Vijay, during a rally, said that if his party comes to power, the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme for Tamil Nadu government employees would be considered.
Vijay made this remark at a campaign tour in Tiruppur on Tuesday. For this event, he travelled by road from the Coimbatore airport to Avinashi, where he participated at a roadshow near the Avinashi bypass. There, thousands of cadres and people who gathered in large numbers accorded a rousing welcome to Vijay.
Speaking at the rally, Vijay said, “To facilitate the direct sale of weavers' products in international markets, a state-owned global e-commerce brand will be established. 'Vetri Thari' (Victory Loom) retail outlets will be set up in major cities.”
To help alleviate the burden caused by volatile yarn prices and the electricity crisis, an annual financial assistance of ₹30,000 will be provided to every weaver family—whether they operate handlooms or power looms, he added.
According to him, the free electricity quota for handlooms will be increased to 500 units, and for power looms, it will be raised to 1,500 units. To reduce production costs for weavers, a 50% subsidy will be provided on the yarn, dyes, and chemicals they procure. Life insurance coverage worth ₹10 lakhs will be provided to all weavers. The old-age pension for weavers will be increased to ₹3,000 per month, Vijay promised.
MSME enterprises
According to him, Tamil Nadu is the second-highest state in India in terms of the number of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have shut down. He blamed the DMK government for this. “Therefore, to assist MSME enterprises currently facing a crisis, a state Credit Guarantee Fund worth ₹15,000 crores will be established. Furthermore, one of the primary reasons for the closure of MSME enterprises is the peak-hour electricity tariff, which has surged by over 400 per cent. Consequently, the peak-hour electricity tariff for MSMEs will be abolished. Additionally, MSME enterprises will be granted a 100% exemption from electricity tax for the next five years,” Vijay added.
Promise for farmers
For farmers owning less than 5 acres of land, crop loans obtained from agricultural cooperative societies will be completely waived. For farmers owning more than 5 acres, a 50% waiver will be granted. A statutory guarantee will be provided for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of agricultural produce, the leader promised.
“A price of ₹3,500 per quintal will be offered for paddy, and ₹4,500 per tonne for sugarcane. Under the Thozhan scheme, tenant farmers and agricultural labourers will be provided with an annual direct investment support sum of ₹10,000. Under a 100% insurance scheme, crop protection will be guaranteed,” he pointed out.
Assurance for government employees
The reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme will be carefully considered and evaluated. Temporary teachers, nurses, and clerical staff who have completed five or more years of continuous government service will have their services regularised, according to Vijay.
“The culture of accepting bribes for promotions will be brought to an end. The transfer of government employees will be implemented in a transparent and time-bound manner,” he said.
For police personnel
The basic monthly salary of police personnel will be raised from ₹18,200 to ₹25,000. Police personnel engaged in high-stress duties will be provided with a monthly duty allowance of ₹1,000. The working hours of police personnel will be regulated, and they will be granted one day of leave per week on a rotational basis, Vijay said.
He also asserted that police welfare hospitals will be established in Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Salem, and Vellore. “Female police personnel will not be assigned to security protocol or security guard duties. Separate restrooms and mobile restroom facilities will be set up specifically for female police personnel," stated Vijay.
Roadshow cancelled
Meanwhile, it was announced that following the conclusion of his campaign in Perumanallur, Vijay would conduct a 6-kilometre roadshow extending up to the Pooluvapatti four-way junction. Consequently, a large number of the public gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of Vijay. However, the roadshow was cancelled at the very last minute. As a result, Vijay resumed his journey toward Coimbatore via the Salem-Kochi National Highway. As a result, supporters—including women—who gathered to see Vijay returned home in disappointment.