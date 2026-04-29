ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Prays At Shirdi Ahead Of May 4 Tamil Nadu Poll Results

Shirdi: A day after performing 'Shatru Samhara Yagam' at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in Thoothukodi, actor and politician and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay (Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar) on Wednesday visited Shirdi in Maharashtra and offered prayers at Sai Baba's Samadhi.

Dressed in simple attire, he spent time inside the shrine and greeted devotees present there. A large number of fans gathered at the airport as well as the temple premises to catch a glimpse of the popular actor. There was a heavy rush during his visit, and security arrangements were tightened as he moved from the airport to the temple.

Having founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on February 2, 2024, Vijay formally entered the political arena ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. He fielded candidates across all 234 constituencies in the state, and the elections, the results of which will be declared on May 4, is considered a pivotal moment in his political career.