Vijay Prays At Shirdi Ahead Of May 4 Tamil Nadu Poll Results
Vijay arrived at Shirdi from Chennai in a private jet and left after visiting the Samadhi temple and other places of worship at Shirdi.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Shirdi: A day after performing 'Shatru Samhara Yagam' at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in Thoothukodi, actor and politician and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay (Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar) on Wednesday visited Shirdi in Maharashtra and offered prayers at Sai Baba's Samadhi.
Dressed in simple attire, he spent time inside the shrine and greeted devotees present there. A large number of fans gathered at the airport as well as the temple premises to catch a glimpse of the popular actor. There was a heavy rush during his visit, and security arrangements were tightened as he moved from the airport to the temple.
Having founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on February 2, 2024, Vijay formally entered the political arena ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. He fielded candidates across all 234 constituencies in the state, and the elections, the results of which will be declared on May 4, is considered a pivotal moment in his political career.
Following the conclusion of the voting process, Vijay has been visiting various religious sites to seek divine blessings. On the day, Vijay visited Sai Baba's Dwarkamai to offer prayers. He then visited the Samadhi Temple to pay his heartfelt respects at Sai Baba's Samadhi.
Following the 'darshan' of Sai Baba, Gorakh Gadilkar, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sai Baba Sansthan, felicitated Vijay by presenting him with a shawl and an idol of Sai Baba.
Vijay also visited Sai Baba's Gurusthan and the Meditation Hall located within the temple complex, where he spent some time in meditation. Upon learning that Vijay was scheduled to visit Shirdi for Sai Baba's 'darshan', a large crowd of fans gathered within the temple premises. As soon as Vijay arrived at the temple, fans chanted slogans of "Vijay Anna! Vijay Anna!"
Earlier this morning, Vijay arrived at Shirdi Airport from Chennai Airport in a private jet. After completing his 'darshan', he departed for Chennai.
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