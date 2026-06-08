ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Loses To Praggnanandhaa In Game Of Chess But Leaves The Grandmaster Impressed

Praggnanandhaa recently won the world-renowned 'Norway Chess 2026' tournament, becoming the first Indian to claim this title. He has since been receiving praise from across the globe. Praggnanandhaa showed Vijay his trophy. Vijay presented a cheque for Rs 50 lakh, a substantial incentive, to Praggnanandhaa on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay played an impromptu game of chess with Praggnanandhaa. Even as the Chief Minister lost the game, he left the 20-year-old champion impressed. Typically, an average chess player facing a Grandmaster would be defeated within just 4 to 5 seconds. However, Vijay played against Praggnanandhaa for 15 minutes. Ultimately, Praggnanandhaa won the match by checkmating Vijay. Many who watched the video were left in awe of the Chief Minister's knowledge of the game.

A press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government regarding the meeting noted that Praggnanandhaa receives an annual financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh under the 'ELITE' scheme—a special program for outstanding athletes implemented by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu—and that various other initiatives are being carried out to promote chess in the state.

Specifically, it was mentioned that a dedicated chess academy named "Home of Chess" has been established at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, providing facilities for systematic training. The initiative aims to encourage young players and pave the way for them to achieve prestigious chess titles such as International Master (IM) and Grandmaster (GM).

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Praggnanandhaa said, "The Chief Minister praised me for bringing pride to India and Tamil Nadu at the Norway Chess tournament. The government has awarded me an incentive of Rs 50 lakh. The chief minister himself asked for a chessboard to be brought and played a game with me. I did not expect the Chief Minister to play chess so well. We played for 15 minutes. It was an excellent game, and I won. I am very happy about the moment".