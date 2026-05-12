ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Closure of 717 Tasmac Outlets Near Temples, Schools, Bus Stands

Chennai: In a major policy move with significant political implications, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor retail outlets functioning near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state within the next two weeks.

The decision marks the first large-scale regulatory intervention in the state-run liquor retail network since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government assumed office. The move is also seen as an attempt by the new administration to deliver on one of its key campaign promises related to public welfare and alcohol regulation.

During the Assembly election campaign, Vijay and the TVK leadership had sharply criticised successive governments for allegedly encouraging the expansion of liquor sales while ignoring its social and economic consequences on families and youth. According to an official release, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) currently operates 4,765 liquor retail outlets across Tamil Nadu.

Following directions from the Chief Minister, officials carried out a statewide inspection and review to identify liquor shops functioning within a 500-metre radius of sensitive public locations. The survey reportedly found that 717 TASMAC outlets were operating within the restricted distance norms.