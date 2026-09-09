Vijay's Gold Ring Scheme Not To Be Launched On Sept 15 As CM Will Be In London On First Official Foreign Visit
The Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme is now expected to be launched in Usilampatti of Madurai district on September 25.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister KG Arunraj on Wednesday said that the inauguration of the flagship Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme, "Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam", scheduled on September 15 has been deferred as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be going to London on his first official foreign tour.
The "Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam" is a welfare scheme of Tamil Nadu government as part of various promises made by the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) before the elections. This scheme aims to gift one-gram gold rings to newborns in government hospitals across the state and it was to be launched on September 15, coinciding with former CM Annadurai's birth anniversary.
Minister Arunraj inaugurated the upgraded maintenance hemodialysis centre, upgraded central cafeteria, other infrastructure facilities and modern equipment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, he said, “The Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme, which was to be launched on September 15, has been postponed due to Chief Minister Vijay's overseas official investment tour.
He said Vijay will launch the scheme in Usilampatti in Madurai district after his return. An official announcement regarding the launch of this scheme on September 25 will be made soon. All the rings provided under the Scheme will be 916-hallmarked, he said.
Usilampatti has been selected as the venue for the scheme's inauguration, keeping in mind the traditional culture and social bonds of the people of the southern district. In the districts of Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Pudukkottai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Thanjavur, maternal uncle relationships are given the highest place and respect.
To celebrate the importance of maternal uncle relationships, a celebration called maternal uncle festival is also observed in these regions. Furthermore, the cultural custom of providing education to the daughters of the elder sister and younger sister through maternal uncles is primarily followed in this region.
Such cultural features and the importance given to family ties by the people of the southern district are the main reasons for launching this project in Usilampatti. Similarly, it has been reported that the expansion of the Kamaraj Breakfast Scheme has also been postponed.
In a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, it stated that its priority is to improve maternal and child health. "The Tamil Nadu government is giving top priority to improving maternal and child health. Various schemes including financial assistance to pregnant women, free delivery and newborn care services, emergency obstetric care, nutrition provision, hospital scheduling system for delivery and joint monitoring and evaluation software for pregnant women and child health have been successfully implemented and these initiatives have significantly improved maternal and child health indicators in the state,” it said.
In that regard, children born in government hospitals and whose mothers belong to families permanently residing in Tamil Nadu will be given a one-gram gold ring under the Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme.
The beneficiaries of this scheme will be children born in government hospitals from 22 June 2026 onwards. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 755.83 crore this year to implement this scheme.
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