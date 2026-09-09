ETV Bharat / state

Vijay's Gold Ring Scheme Not To Be Launched On Sept 15 As CM Will Be In London On First Official Foreign Visit

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister KG Arunraj on Wednesday said that the inauguration of the flagship Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme, "Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam", scheduled on September 15 has been deferred as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be going to London on his first official foreign tour.

The "Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam" is a welfare scheme of Tamil Nadu government as part of various promises made by the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) before the elections. This scheme aims to gift one-gram gold rings to newborns in government hospitals across the state and it was to be launched on September 15, coinciding with former CM Annadurai's birth anniversary.

Minister Arunraj inaugurated the upgraded maintenance hemodialysis centre, upgraded central cafeteria, other infrastructure facilities and modern equipment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, he said, “The Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme, which was to be launched on September 15, has been postponed due to Chief Minister Vijay's overseas official investment tour.

He said Vijay will launch the scheme in Usilampatti in Madurai district after his return. An official announcement regarding the launch of this scheme on September 25 will be made soon. All the rings provided under the Scheme will be 916-hallmarked, he said.

Usilampatti has been selected as the venue for the scheme's inauguration, keeping in mind the traditional culture and social bonds of the people of the southern district. In the districts of Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Pudukkottai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Thanjavur, maternal uncle relationships are given the highest place and respect.