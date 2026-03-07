ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Goel Questions Nitish Kumar’s Future Role, Sparks Debate On Retirement Age In Politics

By Ashutosh Jha

New Delhi: A debate has once again erupted over the age and active role of leaders in Indian politics. A recent remark by former Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel has sparked fresh discussion not only in Bihar politics but also at the national level.

Goel’s comments, taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the possibility of his moving to the Rajya Sabha, have raised questions, from the top echelons of power to the grassroots level of party workers.

Attack On Nitish, Emphasis On Tradition

Vijay Goel wrote on the social media platform X that Nitish Kumar’s physical and mental health is no longer what it used to be. According to him, whether Nitish goes to the Rajya Sabha or not will neither significantly affect his personal political stature nor change the direction of politics in the country or the state.

Goel’s remark appears to be a critique of the “hue and cry” in media and political circles over Nitish Kumar’s future political role in recent days. However, on March 1, Nitish Kumar’s birthday, Vijay Goel had shared photographs with him and extended greetings. “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish ji,” he wrote. Nitish Kumar was born on March 1, 1951, in Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar.

Crossing 75 And Active Politics