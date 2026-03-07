Vijay Goel Questions Nitish Kumar’s Future Role, Sparks Debate On Retirement Age In Politics
Goel’s remarks on Nitish’s possible Rajya Sabha move have sparked debate over whether leaders above 75 should step aside from active politics.
March 7, 2026
By Ashutosh Jha
New Delhi: A debate has once again erupted over the age and active role of leaders in Indian politics. A recent remark by former Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel has sparked fresh discussion not only in Bihar politics but also at the national level.
Goel’s comments, taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the possibility of his moving to the Rajya Sabha, have raised questions, from the top echelons of power to the grassroots level of party workers.
Attack On Nitish, Emphasis On Tradition
Vijay Goel wrote on the social media platform X that Nitish Kumar’s physical and mental health is no longer what it used to be. According to him, whether Nitish goes to the Rajya Sabha or not will neither significantly affect his personal political stature nor change the direction of politics in the country or the state.
Goel’s remark appears to be a critique of the “hue and cry” in media and political circles over Nitish Kumar’s future political role in recent days. However, on March 1, Nitish Kumar’s birthday, Vijay Goel had shared photographs with him and extended greetings. “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish ji,” he wrote. Nitish Kumar was born on March 1, 1951, in Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar.
Crossing 75 And Active Politics
Political analyst Jagdish Mamgai says the former Union minister’s remarks bring attention to a broader debate. According to him, Goel has suggested establishing a healthy tradition in the country in which leaders voluntarily step away from active politics after the age of 75.
Two key reasons appear behind this argument. The first is to create opportunities for youth so that the new generation of leaders can emerge. The second is reflective assessment, allowing senior leaders to calmly and objectively evaluate their long political careers.
Echo Of The BJP’s ‘Unwritten Rule’
Goel’s statement also echoes the BJP’s internal, often-discussed unwritten rule that places leaders above 75 in the Margdarshak Mandal or keeps them out of active organisational roles.
However, in a state like Bihar, where Nitish Kumar’s role in coalition politics has often been considered indispensable, Goel’s remarks may also be interpreted as subtle political messaging within the relationship between the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the BJP.
Retirement in politics has always been a controversial subject. Some view it as a loss of experienced leadership, while others believe it is necessary to infuse the system with fresh energy. The essence of Vijay Goel’s remarks is that politics should rise above the race for positions and move toward contribution and voluntary responsibility.
By placing Nitish Kumar at the centre of this discussion, the statement effectively reflects a broader question for the entire political system: When should leaders step aside and pass the baton to the next generation?
