Vijay Follows Jayalalilthaa's Footsteps, To Contest From Two Seats In Tamil Nadu
The TVK leader is poised to contest the Assembly elections from two constituencies after a gap of 35 years, reports Suthakar Palanivel.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Chennai: In the history of Tamil Nadu elections, following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister Late J Jayalalithaa, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has become the next political party leader to contest from two constituencies.
Political parties are gearing up for the elections slated in the next few weeks. While major parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have already announced their candidates, Vijay too has released the names of his party's candidates for all 234 constituencies.
Key party functionaries such as Sengottaiyan in Gobi constituency, Adhav Arjuna in Villivakkam, and Bussy Anand in Thyagaraya Nagar will contest in the elections, amidst anticipation regarding which constituency Vijay would contest, it has been announced that he will be running from both the Perambur and Trichy East.
For several decades in the history of Tamil Nadu politics, no prominent leader of a major political party had contested from two constituencies. During the 1991 Assembly elections, Jayalalithaa—who was then the General Secretary of the AIADMK—contested from both the Kangayam and Bargur Assembly constituencies. Consequently, she resigned as the MLA for Kangayam and continued to serve as the MLA for Bargur.
In the context of national politics, the practice of contesting from two constituencies can be traced back to the late 1950s. Specifically, during the 1957 Lok Sabha elections, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee contested from both the Balrampur and Mathura constituencies, securing victory in one of them. Following this precedent, the list of political party leaders who contested from two constituencies—include Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Narendra Modi. The list is a long and extensive one.
However, as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, major political party leaders have historically never contested from two constituencies simultaneously in either Assembly or Parliamentary elections. It was Jayalalithaa alone who pioneered the historical precedent. Even Jayalalithaa, however, did not contest from two constituencies in any election held after 1991. In the 1996 Assembly elections, when she re-contested from the Bargur constituency—which she had previously won—she was defeated by the DMK candidate, Sugavanam.
Subsequently, in the 2001 Assembly elections, she filed nominations for four constituencies: Pudukkottai, Bhuvanagiri, Krishnagiri, and Andipatti. Despite the electoral reforms introduced after 1996, which stipulated that a single candidate could not contest from more than two constituencies, Jayalalithaa filed nominations for four seats. Nevertheless, as she had been sentenced to imprisonment in a corruption case, her nomination papers were rejected. Despite this, since the AIADMK secured a majority in that election, she assumed office as the Chief Minister.
When the DMK approached the Supreme Court regarding the matter, the Court ruled that "it is illegal for an individual who is ineligible to contest an election to assume the office of Chief Minister." Consequently, Jayalalithaa resigned from her post.
Vijay to Contest After 35 Years
In a political landscape where no other major political party leader has contested from two constituencies since the 1991 elections, Vijay is now poised to contest from two constituencies after a gap of 35 years. Should Vijay emerge victorious in both constituencies, he would be required to resign from one of them.
History of the Perambur Constituency
In the history of Assembly elections, DMK has won Perambur nine times, the Left parties three times, the AIADMK three times, and the Congress once. Perambur, which historically served as a reserved constituency, was re-designated as a general constituency following the delimitation exercise in 2008.
Since the constituency delimitation exercise, Perambur constituency has witnessed four elections- in 2011, 2016, 2019 (by-election), and 2021. Of these, both the DMK and the AIADMK have won twice each. In the 2021 Assembly elections, RD Sekar—contesting on behalf of the DMK—secured a victory with a substantial margin of 54,976 votes, surpassing the vote count secured by the AIADMK candidate (50,291).
While Sekar has once again been fielded as the DMK candidate for the constituency, the AIADMK alliance has allocated this seat to the PMK. Given that the TVK reportedly boasts a membership base of 40,000 in the constituency, Vijay has selected Perambur as his primary choice.
As Sekar, who is entering the fray as DMK's candidate, is a seasoned veteran in capital city politics, the contest is expected to be extremely fierce.
History of the Trichy East Constituency
Formerly known as 'Trichy 1,' the constituency was renamed 'Trichy East' following the constituency delimitation exercise. In the three Assembly elections held in the constituency—in 2011, 2016, and 2021—the AIADMK emerged victorious twice, while the DMK won once. In the 2021 elections, DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj defeated the AIADMK's former Minister, Vellamandi Natarajan, by a margin of approximately 50,000 votes.
With Inigo Irudayaraj once again entering the fray on behalf of the DMK, TVK leader Vijay is contesting against him. In this constituency—which has historically been dominated by the two major parties, AIADMK and DMK—the entry of Vijay into the electoral battleground has heightened anticipation regarding who will emerge victorious.
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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay To Contest From Perambur And Trichy East, Releases List Of TVK Candidates