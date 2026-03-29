ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Follows Jayalalilthaa's Footsteps, To Contest From Two Seats In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In the history of Tamil Nadu elections, following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister Late J Jayalalithaa, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has become the next political party leader to contest from two constituencies.

Political parties are gearing up for the elections slated in the next few weeks. While major parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have already announced their candidates, Vijay too has released the names of his party's candidates for all 234 constituencies.

Key party functionaries such as Sengottaiyan in Gobi constituency, Adhav Arjuna in Villivakkam, and Bussy Anand in Thyagaraya Nagar will contest in the elections, amidst anticipation regarding which constituency Vijay would contest, it has been announced that he will be running from both the Perambur and Trichy East.

For several decades in the history of Tamil Nadu politics, no prominent leader of a major political party had contested from two constituencies. During the 1991 Assembly elections, Jayalalithaa—who was then the General Secretary of the AIADMK—contested from both the Kangayam and Bargur Assembly constituencies. Consequently, she resigned as the MLA for Kangayam and continued to serve as the MLA for Bargur.

In the context of national politics, the practice of contesting from two constituencies can be traced back to the late 1950s. Specifically, during the 1957 Lok Sabha elections, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee contested from both the Balrampur and Mathura constituencies, securing victory in one of them. Following this precedent, the list of political party leaders who contested from two constituencies—include Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Narendra Modi. The list is a long and extensive one.

File photo of Late J Jayalalithaa (ETV Bharat)

However, as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, major political party leaders have historically never contested from two constituencies simultaneously in either Assembly or Parliamentary elections. It was Jayalalithaa alone who pioneered the historical precedent. Even Jayalalithaa, however, did not contest from two constituencies in any election held after 1991. In the 1996 Assembly elections, when she re-contested from the Bargur constituency—which she had previously won—she was defeated by the DMK candidate, Sugavanam.

Subsequently, in the 2001 Assembly elections, she filed nominations for four constituencies: Pudukkottai, Bhuvanagiri, Krishnagiri, and Andipatti. Despite the electoral reforms introduced after 1996, which stipulated that a single candidate could not contest from more than two constituencies, Jayalalithaa filed nominations for four seats. Nevertheless, as she had been sentenced to imprisonment in a corruption case, her nomination papers were rejected. Despite this, since the AIADMK secured a majority in that election, she assumed office as the Chief Minister.

When the DMK approached the Supreme Court regarding the matter, the Court ruled that "it is illegal for an individual who is ineligible to contest an election to assume the office of Chief Minister." Consequently, Jayalalithaa resigned from her post.