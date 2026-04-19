Vijay Extends Support To Edappadi Constituency Independent Candidate Premkumar
The move follows TVK nominee's rejections during scrutiny. Calling Premkumar 'brother', the actor-turned-politician described him as a long-time associate and ex-administrator of his fan club.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Chennai: Following the disqualification of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) official nominee from the Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem during scrutiny, party president Vijay has extended support to an Independent candidate, K Premkumar.
In a post on X, Vijay described Premkumar as a long-time associate and former administrator of his fan club, referring to him as a "brother". "Therefore, I wish to inform you that on behalf of our Tamil Nadu Victory League, we have unanimously decided to support our former administrator, Mr K Premakumar, who is contesting as a candidate in the current Assembly elections, along with the television box symbol allotted to him," he wrote in the post.
The actor-turned-politician appealed to the electors to vote for Premkumar using the "television set" symbol, which has been allotted to the Independent candidate by the Election Commission. He specifically highlighted the symbol's serial number on the ballot, asking voters to identify and support it to ensure Premkumar's victory.
"I urge everyone to consider our brother Mr K Premakumar, who will take the field with our full support, as our own candidate in spirit, and to vote for him by selecting serial number 12 — the television box symbol — provided by the Election Commission.
என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் சேலம் மாவட்டம், எடப்பாடி சட்டமன்றத் தொகுதி மக்கள் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) April 19, 2026
எடப்பாடி சட்டமன்றத் தொகுதியில் சுயேச்சை வேட்பாளராகப் போட்டியிடும் திரு. கூ. பிரேம்குமார் அவர்கள், முன்பே நமது ரசிகர் மன்றத்தில் நிர்வாகியாகப் பயணித்தவர்தான். நம்முடைய… pic.twitter.com/Y9PrumJfmd
He said, though TVK is unable to contest directly due to the rejection of its candidate's nomination during scrutiny, Premkumar is considered the party's representative in this constituency. Vijay urged TVK executives and cadres to work collectively to secure a decisive victory for the Independent candidate.
In a veiled remark against those he accused of attempting to obstruct TVK's electoral prospects, Vijay said Premkumar's victory in Edappadi would serve as a "lesson" to those who tried to block the party's symbol and hinder its participation in the electoral process. "May his victory serve as the right lesson to those who tried to suppress the symbol of the Tamil Nadu Victory League in Edappadi Constituency and sought victory through crooked means," he said.
The Edappadi constituency, represented by senior AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, is expected to witness a keen contest in the Assembly election.
The entry of a TVK-backed Independent candidate has added a new dimension to the electoral battle. With campaigning entering its final phase, Vijay's endorsement is likely to energise grassroots supporters and influence voting dynamics in the constituency.
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