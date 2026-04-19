ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Extends Support To Edappadi Constituency Independent Candidate Premkumar

Chennai: Following the disqualification of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) official nominee from the Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem during scrutiny, party president Vijay has extended support to an Independent candidate, K Premkumar.

In a post on X, Vijay described Premkumar as a long-time associate and former administrator of his fan club, referring to him as a "brother". "Therefore, I wish to inform you that on behalf of our Tamil Nadu Victory League, we have unanimously decided to support our former administrator, Mr K Premakumar, who is contesting as a candidate in the current Assembly elections, along with the television box symbol allotted to him," he wrote in the post.

The actor-turned-politician appealed to the electors to vote for Premkumar using the "television set" symbol, which has been allotted to the Independent candidate by the Election Commission. He specifically highlighted the symbol's serial number on the ballot, asking voters to identify and support it to ensure Premkumar's victory.

"I urge everyone to consider our brother Mr K Premakumar, who will take the field with our full support, as our own candidate in spirit, and to vote for him by selecting serial number 12 — the television box symbol — provided by the Election Commission.