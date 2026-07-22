CM Vijay Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Arrest During NEET Protests, Calls It 'Undemocratic'
Members of TVK have been participating in protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since July 20 against the alleged NEET exam irregularities
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has strongly condemned the arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. He called the action "undemocratic."
Members of TVK have been participating in protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since July 20 against the alleged NEET exam irregularities. The demonstrations turned tense after Delhi Police and Central police personnel reportedly used tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesting students and youth.
On Monday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and several other Congress leaders were detained while protesting outside the Prime Minister's residence in support of students and against the Centre over the NEET issue.
Vijay, in a statement posted on TVK's official X account, said the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders who stood in solidarity with protesting students was "against democracy" and condemned the Union government's actions.
He also extended TVK's full support to the opposition's protest at the Parliament complex. He wrote that the previous day's developments were "unpleasant" and expressed solidarity with students demanding accountability over the examination.
Reiterating his party's position on NEET, Vijay said TVK is committed to the complete abolition of the entrance examination. He asserted that the party would never make "false promises for vote-bank politics" on an issue that affects not only students but also their families.
Vijay said that the long-term solution lies in transferring education from the Concurrent List to the State List, which will give states complete control over education policy. He suggested creating a Special Concurrent List as an interim arrangement to grant state governments greater authority over education and medical education.
He said this vision for both a permanent and interim solution has been articulated by TVK since the party's inception, including during its education award programmes.
Calling on the Union government to respect the sentiments of students and the people of Tamil Nadu, Vijay reiterated that abolishing NEET is the only lasting solution to the issue.
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