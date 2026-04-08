ETV Bharat / state

‘Once-In-50-Years Opportunity’: Vijay Targets DMK, BJP in Tirunelveli Poll Push

Tirunelveli: Actor-turned-politician and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on the ruling DMK and the BJP, alleging both were working against him, and urged voters to seize what he called a "once-in-50-years" electoral opportunity.

Addressing a gathering at KTC Nagar near Palayamkottai, Vijay questioned the integrity of political parties, asking whether those in power or those who had ruled earlier could claim they would not misuse public funds. Calling the ongoing election a "miraculous" one, he appealed to voters not to miss the opportunity, asserting that such a moment comes "only once in 50 years".

Vijay alleged that if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had "absolute power", his party would have been prevented from campaigning, and claimed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government had created multiple obstacles for him.

He further alleged that the DMK and BJP, despite appearing as rivals, were “one internally” and shared a common goal of stopping his political rise. "Both camps are angry with me as they have failed to execute their plans,” he said.

"Both these camps share a singular objective - to ensure that Vijay, who has come forward to do good for you, to toil on your behalf, and to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you, does not succeed. That is their sole agenda. Because they have been unable to execute their plans, they harbour intense anger toward me," he stated.

Vijay took a jibe at the DMK alliance, remarking, "It appears that even the members of the DMK's own coalition parties are unlikely to vote for one another. Such is the precarious state of the DMK alliance."

Mocking the BJP alliance by suggesting its situation was even more dire, Vijay said, "My dear people, both the DMK's direct alliance and its indirect alliance (BJP) are furious with us." He stated that the primary reason for the DMK's anger toward him is that the sound of the "whistle", his party's symbol, is now being heard loudly even within their own homes and families.