Vijay Asks TVK Candidates To Head Straight To Panaiyur After Victory, Urges Vigilance On Counting Day
Vijay visited the party’s Panaiyur office on Thursday to meet and consult candidates who contested the polls.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 12:37 AM IST
Chennai: Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has instructed party candidates to report directly to the party headquarters in Panaiyur after winning the Assembly elections.
With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23 and counting scheduled for May 4, Vijay visited the party’s Panaiyur office on Thursday to meet and consult candidates who contested the polls.
During the interaction, Vijay is spoke about how party workers should conduct themselves on counting day. He reportedly cautioned candidates about the possibility of disruptions or irregularities during vote counting and asked them to remain alert.
“There is a chance that other parties may attempt to create disturbances on May 4. While results may be in our favour, you must remain extremely cautious,” he told candidates, according to party sources.
Vijay also directed candidates to reach their respective counting centres by 6:00 am and not leave the premises under any circumstances. “Do not worry about exit polls. The people have already decided their leader. The results will be clear on May 4.”
Vijay said those who win should not go anywhere else before coming to the party office. “All victorious candidates must come directly to Panaiyur. I will be waiting here for you,” he said.
TVK’s R.K. Nagar candidate Maria Wilson said, “He (Vijay) asked us about our preparations for counting day and reassured us not to be concerned about exit polls,” she told reporters.
Earlier, Vijay had conducted zone-wise consultations immediately after polling to assess challenges faced by party workers. After visiting spiritual places in recent days, Thursday’s meeting was his first round of direct interactions with candidates, where he met around 25 contestants.
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