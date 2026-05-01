ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Asks TVK Candidates To Head Straight To Panaiyur After Victory, Urges Vigilance On Counting Day

Chennai: Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has instructed party candidates to report directly to the party headquarters in Panaiyur after winning the Assembly elections.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23 and counting scheduled for May 4, Vijay visited the party’s Panaiyur office on Thursday to meet and consult candidates who contested the polls.

During the interaction, Vijay is spoke about how party workers should conduct themselves on counting day. He reportedly cautioned candidates about the possibility of disruptions or irregularities during vote counting and asked them to remain alert.

“There is a chance that other parties may attempt to create disturbances on May 4. While results may be in our favour, you must remain extremely cautious,” he told candidates, according to party sources.