Vigilance Sleuths Arrest Government Doctor And Her Data Entry Operator On Graft Charges
The VIB sleuths also detected Rs 99.61 lakh bank deposits in the name of Doctor Kamini Prasad.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 9, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Patna: The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) arrested a government woman doctor and a data entry operator from Vaishali district of Bihar while allegedly accepting Rs 8,600 as bribe from an Ayushman Arogya Mandir employee on Friday.
A subsequent search conducted at the residence of arrested doctor Kamini Prasad in Patna yielded Rs 15 lakh in cash, a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery, documnets related to investments, and other valuables. The VIB sleuths also detected Rs 99.61 lakh bank deposits in her name.
The operation was continuing at the time of writing the report. VIB director general Jitendra Singh Gangwar said further details of recovery and seizure would be shared after operation got over.
The accused doctor is the in-charge medical officer at the government primary health centre (PHC) at Patedhi Belsar in Vaishali district and also doubled up as the block health manager. The arrested data entry operator has been identified as Himanshu Kumar.
The arrests were made in connection with Vigilance police station case number 119/26, registered on October 8 under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, (as amended in 2018), and section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
"One Jaipal Singh working at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Patedhi Belsar block had complained that the accused doctor was demand a graft of Rs 9,600 for the payment of dues worth Rs 1.3 lakh. Our officer verified it and found it to be true," Gangwar told ETV Bharat.
Accordingly a raiding team led by VIB deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vasudev Rai was constituted and Kamini and Himanshu were caught red-handed from her office at the PHC while accepting the bribe money, which Jaipal had negotiated and brought down to Rs 8,600.
The VIB officials said that the information received after the arrests suggested that the accused doctor regularly demanded bribes for completing official work. This led to the search operation at her house in Kankarbagh locality of the state capital. Both the arrested persons are being questioned at present. They would be produced before the special vigilance court at Muzaffarpur on Saturday.
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