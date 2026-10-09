ETV Bharat / state

Vigilance Sleuths Arrest Government Doctor And Her Data Entry Operator On Graft Charges

Cash, jewellery and other valuables recovered by VIB sleuths from arrested doctor Kamini Prasad's house. ( ETV Bharat )

By Dev Raj 2 Min Read

Patna: The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) arrested a government woman doctor and a data entry operator from Vaishali district of Bihar while allegedly accepting Rs 8,600 as bribe from an Ayushman Arogya Mandir employee on Friday.

A subsequent search conducted at the residence of arrested doctor Kamini Prasad in Patna yielded Rs 15 lakh in cash, a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery, documnets related to investments, and other valuables. The VIB sleuths also detected Rs 99.61 lakh bank deposits in her name.

The operation was continuing at the time of writing the report. VIB director general Jitendra Singh Gangwar said further details of recovery and seizure would be shared after operation got over. Cash, jewellery and other valuables recovered by VIB sleuths from arrested doctor Kamini Prasad's house. (ETV Bharat) The accused doctor is the in-charge medical officer at the government primary health centre (PHC) at Patedhi Belsar in Vaishali district and also doubled up as the block health manager. The arrested data entry operator has been identified as Himanshu Kumar. The arrests were made in connection with Vigilance police station case number 119/26, registered on October 8 under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, (as amended in 2018), and section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).