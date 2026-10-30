ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Vigilance Seeks State Sanction for Probe Against CEO Gyanesh Kumar Over Two Crore Bribe Demand

Gyanesh Kumar was PWD secretary in Kerala in 2006 ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has approached the state government seeking permission to initiate further legal action regarding a high-profile bribery complaint involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The allegations date back to his tenure as the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary in Kerala, during which he was handling matters related to the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).

The complaint was submitted directly to Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham by Sajan V O, a resident of Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, who operated as a subcontractor for the KSTP project between 2001 and 2006 under the primary contractor, Malaysian firm Pathibel Consortium. Sajan alleged that during the execution of the road works, Gyanesh Kumar withheld four critical bills worth Rs 14 crore without any valid reason and demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to sign off and release the payments. The incident took place when Gyanesh Kumar was the PWD Secretary in Kerala. ETV Bharat has accessed the complaint sent to Vigilance. According to the details outlined in the complaint, the road construction was initially proceeding smoothly, with regular monthly disbursements to subcontractors, workers, and machinery suppliers. However, payments eventually stalled for several months, prompting local contractors to raise concerns with Lee See Bin, the project chief engineer for Pathibel. Lee See Bin reportedly assured the contractors that four pending bills amounting to Rs 14 crore were awaiting approval and that all outstanding dues would be cleared once the funds were released.