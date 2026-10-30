Kerala Vigilance Seeks State Sanction for Probe Against CEO Gyanesh Kumar Over Two Crore Bribe Demand
The allegations date back to his tenure as the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary in Kerala
Published : October 30, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has approached the state government seeking permission to initiate further legal action regarding a high-profile bribery complaint involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The allegations date back to his tenure as the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary in Kerala, during which he was handling matters related to the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).
The complaint was submitted directly to Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham by Sajan V O, a resident of Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, who operated as a subcontractor for the KSTP project between 2001 and 2006 under the primary contractor, Malaysian firm Pathibel Consortium. Sajan alleged that during the execution of the road works, Gyanesh Kumar withheld four critical bills worth Rs 14 crore without any valid reason and demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to sign off and release the payments.
The incident took place when Gyanesh Kumar was the PWD Secretary in Kerala. ETV Bharat has accessed the complaint sent to Vigilance.
According to the details outlined in the complaint, the road construction was initially proceeding smoothly, with regular monthly disbursements to subcontractors, workers, and machinery suppliers.
However, payments eventually stalled for several months, prompting local contractors to raise concerns with Lee See Bin, the project chief engineer for Pathibel. Lee See Bin reportedly assured the contractors that four pending bills amounting to Rs 14 crore were awaiting approval and that all outstanding dues would be cleared once the funds were released.
Sajan stated that when the delays persisted, Lee See Bin revealed to the contractors that PWD Secretary Gyanesh Kumar was intentionally sitting on the bills and demanding a Rs 2 crore bribe. Lee See Bin refused to pay the bribe, taking the stance that world-class construction work should not require illegal payouts to secure rightfully earned contract money.
To temporarily manage the mounting financial pressure and pay local vendors and labourers, Lee See Bin arranged an emergency loan from Pathibel’s Bengaluru project unit without informing the head office in Malaysia. He anticipated that the PWD bills in Kerala would be cleared shortly. However, as the bills remained stuck, the financial drain threatened to collapse the Bengaluru operations as well, driving the project engineer into severe mental distress and ultimately leading to his suicide.
In his statement to the Vigilance director, Sajan asserted that the tragic death of Lee See Bin and the subsequent disruption of the road construction caused severe collateral damage. The project had to be later re-awarded under new terms at a 40 per cent higher cost, resulting in an estimated loss of nearly Rs 100 crore to the state exchequer—an outcome the complainant directly attributes to Gyanesh Kumar's alleged actions.
Sajan expressed his readiness to provide the names of all contractors, vendors, and employees who worked on the project during that period, affirming that he submitted the complaint with full conviction and responsibility.
Confirming the development, Vigilance Director and DGP Manoj Abraham acknowledged receipt of the complaint and stated that the file has been forwarded to the Kerala government. Further investigative steps will be taken upon receiving necessary clearance from the government.
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