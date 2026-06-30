ETV Bharat / state

Vigilance Raids VIMSAR Officials Over Disproportionate Assets, Rs 19 Lakh Cash Seized

Sambalpur: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday launched simultaneous searches at nine locations linked to two officials of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, officials said.

The searches are being carried out on the strength of warrants issued by the Special Judge (Vigilance), Sambalpur, across Sambalpur and Bargarh districts. During the operation, cash amounting to Rs 19 lakh has been seized so far, according to preliminary information.

Searches are underway at four locations linked to Dhanurdhar Biswal, Institutional Officer-cum-Office Superintendent of VIMSAR, including his double-storey house at Dhankauda, another house at Gudesingha, his government quarters at the VIMSAR Medical Staff Colony and his office chamber. The operation is being carried out by a Vigilance team comprising two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), five inspectors, three Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and other personnel.