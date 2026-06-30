Vigilance Raids VIMSAR Officials Over Disproportionate Assets, Rs 19 Lakh Cash Seized
Simultaneous searches are conducted at multiple properties linked to two VIMSAR officials as Odisha Vigilance investigates allegations of disproportionate assets, reports Badsah Jusman Rana.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Sambalpur: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday launched simultaneous searches at nine locations linked to two officials of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, officials said.
The searches are being carried out on the strength of warrants issued by the Special Judge (Vigilance), Sambalpur, across Sambalpur and Bargarh districts. During the operation, cash amounting to Rs 19 lakh has been seized so far, according to preliminary information.
Searches are underway at four locations linked to Dhanurdhar Biswal, Institutional Officer-cum-Office Superintendent of VIMSAR, including his double-storey house at Dhankauda, another house at Gudesingha, his government quarters at the VIMSAR Medical Staff Colony and his office chamber. The operation is being carried out by a Vigilance team comprising two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), five inspectors, three Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and other personnel.
Simultaneously, Vigilance teams are conducting searches at five locations linked to Ashwini Meher, Steward and Manager in the VIMSAR Superintendent’s Office, over similar allegations. According to Sambalpur District Information and Public Relations Officer Sanjukta Kullu, the premises being searched include his government residential quarters, an under-construction four-storey building at Saurabh Vihar, his house at Pathanbandh, another property at Gobindpali in Bargarh district and his office chamber.
The raids involving five DSPs, five inspectors, three ASIs and supporting staff are continuing, with officials examining documents related to movable and immovable assets, financial transactions and other records.
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