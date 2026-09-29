ETV Bharat / state

Vigilance Raids Patna ADM And His Sub-Registrar Wife Over DA Charges; Assets Worth Crores, 48 Expensive Watches Seized

Bihar Vigilance Investigation Bureau sleuths with cash, jewellery, and investment documents seized during the raids on ADM Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and his wife, sub-registrar Kumari Sweety. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: An additional district magistrate (ADM) and his sub-registrar wife were wallowing in allegedly ill-gotten wealth when sleuths of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) knocked on their doors on Monday.

As per officials, movable and immovable assets running into several crores of rupees – including Rs 79 lakh in cash, ornaments worth over Rs 80 lakh, and 48 costly watches – have been recovered from their premises.

Monday afternoon, simultaneous raids were launched at residential and official premises in Patna, Danapur, and Begusarai, including luxury apartments and ancestral house of ADM (Supply) posted in Patna Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and his wife Kumari Sweety, district sub-registrar posted at Danapur on the outskirts of the state capital, following allegations that both the officers have acquired assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Bihar Vigilance Investigation Bureau sleuths with cash, jewellery, and investment documents seized during the raids on ADM Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and his wife, sub-registrar Kumari Sweety. (ETV Bharat)

The VIB had registered an FIR at their police station and procured a search warrant from the designated vigilance court, before proceeding with the raids. Searches were still ongoing at the time of filing the report.

"Our sleuths recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash and a collection of 48 wristwatches worth Rs 6 lakh from their two flats located adjacent to each other in an apartment at Danapur. Another Rs 9 lakh cash was seized from their house at Begusarai," VIB director general Jitendra Singh Gangwar told ETV Bharat.