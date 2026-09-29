Vigilance Raids Patna ADM And His Sub-Registrar Wife Over DA Charges; Assets Worth Crores, 48 Expensive Watches Seized
The officials, during raids after disproportionate assets (DA) allegations, unearthed evidence of huge deposits in bank accounts, investments in various financial instruments and real estate.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Patna: An additional district magistrate (ADM) and his sub-registrar wife were wallowing in allegedly ill-gotten wealth when sleuths of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) knocked on their doors on Monday.
As per officials, movable and immovable assets running into several crores of rupees – including Rs 79 lakh in cash, ornaments worth over Rs 80 lakh, and 48 costly watches – have been recovered from their premises.
Monday afternoon, simultaneous raids were launched at residential and official premises in Patna, Danapur, and Begusarai, including luxury apartments and ancestral house of ADM (Supply) posted in Patna Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and his wife Kumari Sweety, district sub-registrar posted at Danapur on the outskirts of the state capital, following allegations that both the officers have acquired assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.
The VIB had registered an FIR at their police station and procured a search warrant from the designated vigilance court, before proceeding with the raids. Searches were still ongoing at the time of filing the report.
"Our sleuths recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash and a collection of 48 wristwatches worth Rs 6 lakh from their two flats located adjacent to each other in an apartment at Danapur. Another Rs 9 lakh cash was seized from their house at Begusarai," VIB director general Jitendra Singh Gangwar told ETV Bharat.
Gangwar added that full details of the allegedly ill-gotten wealth would be shared after the raids conclude.
The officials involved in the raids have also unearthed evidence of huge deposits in bank accounts, investments in various financial instruments and real estate.
The FIR registered by the VIB listed seven properties belonging to the officer couple at Danapur and Phulwari Sharif in Patna district, and in Begusarai. These include flat numbers 401 and 402 located in Block A of the posh Kashyap Green City, a walled residential apartment facility developed by its builders.
Both the luxurious flats were purchased at an officially registered price of around Rs one crore on February 3 this year. According to the sleuths involved in the raids, the actual price of the two flats must have been around Rs 4 crore.
ADM Ravindra started as a teacher in the year 2000 and was later selected for the state civil services. He served as Saran district public relations officer in 2009, followed by senior deputy collector in Katihar and Darbhanga districts between 2010 and 2018.
Ravindra went on to become the public grievance redressal officer at Saharsa, but was later posted as a sub-divisional magistrate at Samastipur in 2020, and later as senior deputy collector at Gaya in 2023 and Patna in 2024. He was given the position of ADM (Supply) in Patna in October 2025.
Ravindra's wife Kumari Sweety is a 2013-batch sub-registrar selected through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). She was previously posted at Teghra (Begusarai), Haveli Kharagpur (Munger), and Sakra (Muzaffarpur), but was transferred to Danapur (Patna) in 2024.