ETV Bharat / state

Vigilance Raid Unearths Rs 14.40 Lakh Cash, $788 From Premises Linked To Keralam Top GST Official

Ernakulam: The Keralam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 14.10 lakh and $788 during the raid at the house and office premises of state GST department joint commissioner, Prajani Ranjan, officials said on Sunday. The operation followed a massive financial irregularity and disproportionate assets case involving Ranjan.

Investigating officials confirmed that this high-profile raid was executed under 'Project Zero', a specialised anti-corruption initiative designed to weed out illegal wealth accumulation and bribery among high-ranking public servants.

The raid, which began at around 7:45 am on Saturday, lasted until 9:15 pm. This 13-hour extensive search was organised simultaneously at three different locations.

The vigilance team inspected the joint commissioner's office cabin on the ground floor of the GST Complex in Thevara, her residence named 'Prajani Vilas' on Erattakulangara Road in Pachalam, Kanayannur taluk, and another residential property owned by her in the Pachalam area.

Officials coordinated the procedures based on a search warrant issued by the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court to collect crucial documents and financial evidence related to the case.

Investigating officials said the money, foreign currency, other important title deeds, and financial transaction documents seized during the raid will be submitted to the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court with a certified endorsement.