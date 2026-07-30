Uttarakhand: Vigilance Officials Held Hostage After Arresting Two Revenue Officials For Bribe In Sitarganj
The 20-hour-drama saw the entire tehsil office's operations being completely disrupted due to the strike of the revenue employees.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Khatima: A team of vigilance officials out to arrest two Revenue Department employees were in for some rough treatment in Sitarganj when they were locked up in the tehsil office following the arrest. The arrest of two tehsil employees was in connection with a bribery case involving Rs 14,000.
Calling the Vigilance Department action wrong, the Revenue Department locked the main gate of the tehsil and protested. Consequently, the vigilance officers remained confined to the tehsil premises overnight.
The vigilance officials were eventually released after several rounds of talks with the higher officials that led to the release of the two arrested revenue employees. Following this, the employees ended their protest, unlocked the main gate of the tehsil, and resumed their regular work. The entire drama lasted for around 20 hours till Thursday morning. Senior officials and employee organizations played a role in diffusing the situation.
Sources disclosed that it was on Wednesday, July 29 that the vigilance team carried out an operation in the tehsil premises and arrested a senior assistant and a collection officer on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 14,000. Protesting against their arrest, a large number of Revenue Department personnel gathered and began a sit-in protest.
The employees alleged that the action was unilateral and disregarded departmental procedures. In protest, they announced a work boycott with immediate effect and locked the main entrance of the tehsil office. As a result, the vigilance team was trapped inside the tehsil premises overnight.
The entire tehsil office's operations were completely disrupted due to the strike. Revenue work, including name transfers, income, caste, residence, copying of land records and other land matters were affected. People who had come from remote rural areas had to wait for hours and then return without getting their work done.
The general public faced significant inconvenience. To resolve the impasse, several rounds of talks were held between administrative officials and representatives of employee unions from late Wednesday night until Thursday till an agreement was reached.
The gate was opened after those arrested were released and the agitating employees announced the end of their protest. All officials and employees returned to their offices and resumed their regular work.
The resumption of work brought a sigh of relief to the public. However, employee organizations have stated that if any action is taken against the interests of the employees, they will not hesitate to resort to agitation.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tushar Saini stated, “A solution has been reached through discussions with all the parties and normalcy has now been restored in the tehsil.”