ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Vigilance Officials Held Hostage After Arresting Two Revenue Officials For Bribe In Sitarganj

Khatima: A team of vigilance officials out to arrest two Revenue Department employees were in for some rough treatment in Sitarganj when they were locked up in the tehsil office following the arrest. The arrest of two tehsil employees was in connection with a bribery case involving Rs 14,000.

Calling the Vigilance Department action wrong, the Revenue Department locked the main gate of the tehsil and protested. Consequently, the vigilance officers remained confined to the tehsil premises overnight.

The vigilance officials were eventually released after several rounds of talks with the higher officials that led to the release of the two arrested revenue employees. Following this, the employees ended their protest, unlocked the main gate of the tehsil, and resumed their regular work. The entire drama lasted for around 20 hours till Thursday morning. Senior officials and employee organizations played a role in diffusing the situation.

Sources disclosed that it was on Wednesday, July 29 that the vigilance team carried out an operation in the tehsil premises and arrested a senior assistant and a collection officer on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 14,000. Protesting against their arrest, a large number of Revenue Department personnel gathered and began a sit-in protest.

The employees alleged that the action was unilateral and disregarded departmental procedures. In protest, they announced a work boycott with immediate effect and locked the main entrance of the tehsil office. As a result, the vigilance team was trapped inside the tehsil premises overnight.