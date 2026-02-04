Vigilance Makes First Arrest in Sabarimala AadiShishtam Ghee Scam; Devaswom Board Employee Held
Published : February 4, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Vigilance officials have made the first arrest in connection with large-scale irregularities in the distribution of AadiShishtam ghee at the Sabarimala temple. Sunil Kumar Potty, a Devaswom Board employee from Thiruvananthapuram and the key official overseeing the distribution of AadiShishtam ghee, was arrested following questioning by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). His arrest was formally recorded at the Pathanamthitta Vigilance office.
Potty has been named as the 13th accused in the AadiShishtam ghee embezzlement case. He was responsible for supervising all four counters from where over 8,000 ghee packets were distributed. The list of accused includes three senior officials, among them the Assistant Devaswom Commissioner, along with 30 employees. Several of the accused were on duty during different shifts and are reportedly linked to Potty.
The ghee was sold through four counters at Sabarimala. However, vigilance inspections revealed serious lapses in record-keeping, with no proper stock registers, ledgers, sales statements, or mahazars maintained. Instead of official documentation, sales figures were crudely recorded in four notebooks. These irregularities were discovered during a surprise inspection conducted by vigilance officials at the Sannidhanam.
According to the VACB, the case does not resemble earlier gold theft incidents reported in 2019 and 2020, but appears to be a well-planned operation allegedly carried out by officials and employees during the tenure of the previous administrative committee in 2025.
Preliminary investigations indicate that approximately Rs 25 lakh was misappropriated and not remitted to the Devaswom Board. The alleged fraud occurred during the Mandala season, between November and December. While the Devaswom Board was expected to receive Rs 3.43 crore from the sale of AadiShishtam ghee, only Rs 3.17 crore was deposited, which resulted in a shortfall of Rs 25.52 lakh. Vigilance officials believe that this amount was shared among the accused, including Potty.
AadiShishtam ghee is sold in 100-ml packets and is priced at Rs 100 each. Around 80,000 packets were sold during the Mandala period. However, there are no records of the sale, handling, or filling of approximately 23,000 packets.
The State Audit Department has launched a detailed inspection into the matter. Officials expect the scale of the fraud to increase once the audit is completed, which could reveal misappropriation exceeding Rs 25 lakh. Based on the audit findings, vigilance authorities may register additional cases.
