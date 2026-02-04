ETV Bharat / state

Vigilance Makes First Arrest in Sabarimala AadiShishtam Ghee Scam; Devaswom Board Employee Held

Pathanamthitta: Vigilance officials have made the first arrest in connection with large-scale irregularities in the distribution of AadiShishtam ghee at the Sabarimala temple. Sunil Kumar Potty, a Devaswom Board employee from Thiruvananthapuram and the key official overseeing the distribution of AadiShishtam ghee, was arrested following questioning by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). His arrest was formally recorded at the Pathanamthitta Vigilance office.

Potty has been named as the 13th accused in the AadiShishtam ghee embezzlement case. He was responsible for supervising all four counters from where over 8,000 ghee packets were distributed. The list of accused includes three senior officials, among them the Assistant Devaswom Commissioner, along with 30 employees. Several of the accused were on duty during different shifts and are reportedly linked to Potty.

The ghee was sold through four counters at Sabarimala. However, vigilance inspections revealed serious lapses in record-keeping, with no proper stock registers, ledgers, sales statements, or mahazars maintained. Instead of official documentation, sales figures were crudely recorded in four notebooks. These irregularities were discovered during a surprise inspection conducted by vigilance officials at the Sannidhanam.

According to the VACB, the case does not resemble earlier gold theft incidents reported in 2019 and 2020, but appears to be a well-planned operation allegedly carried out by officials and employees during the tenure of the previous administrative committee in 2025.