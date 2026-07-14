Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains of Kerala Couple Reach Kottarakkara, Funeral On Wednesday
Lava International has announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for families of each victim, while PMO has announced Rs 2 lakh each.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Kollam: The mortal remains of Kottarakkara resident A C Thomas and his wife Louni Thomas, who lost their lives in the tragic boat accident in Vietnam on July 11, were brought home to Kerala on Tuesday morning. The bodies arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at around 9 am, after being flown from Vietnam to Mumbai on Monday night and subsequently transported to Kerala.
Ministers P C Vishnunadh and C P John, along with Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh and other officials, paid their last respects to the couple at the airport.
Following the formalities, the bodies were taken to their hometown in Kottarakkara in a funeral procession. The mortal remains have been kept in the mortuary and will be placed for public homage at the Kottarakkara Mar Thoma Jubilee Mandiram Chapel from 10 am to 3 pm on Wednesday.
Funeral services will begin at 4 pm, following which the final rites will be held at the Kottarakkara Mar Thoma Valiyapally cemetery.
The boat, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, capsized after being hit by strong waves around 400 metres from the shore.
The accident claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, including 10 from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and the couple from Kerala.
Sixteen survivors have already returned to India, while one critically injured passenger continues to undergo treatment in Vietnam. According to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, the patient was shifted from Phu Quoc to a specialised hospital in Ho Chi Minh City after suffering severe lung injuries and a brain haemorrhage.
Vietnamese authorities have launched an investigation into the accident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island. Police have taken the boat operator, Nguyen Hong Hai, into custody for questioning, while Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered a comprehensive probe into the incident.
Meanwhile, domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava International has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families of each of those who died in the tragedy, while the Prime Minister's Office has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for each bereaved family.
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