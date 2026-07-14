ETV Bharat / state

Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains of Kerala Couple Reach Kottarakkara, Funeral On Wednesday

Ministers P C Vishnunadh and C P John, along with Kodikunnil Suresh MP and other officials, paid their last respects to the couple at the airport ( ETV Bharat )

Kollam: The mortal remains of Kottarakkara resident A C Thomas and his wife Louni Thomas, who lost their lives in the tragic boat accident in Vietnam on July 11, were brought home to Kerala on Tuesday morning. The bodies arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at around 9 am, after being flown from Vietnam to Mumbai on Monday night and subsequently transported to Kerala.

Ministers P C Vishnunadh and C P John, along with Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh and other officials, paid their last respects to the couple at the airport.

Following the formalities, the bodies were taken to their hometown in Kottarakkara in a funeral procession. The mortal remains have been kept in the mortuary and will be placed for public homage at the Kottarakkara Mar Thoma Jubilee Mandiram Chapel from 10 am to 3 pm on Wednesday.

Funeral services will begin at 4 pm, following which the final rites will be held at the Kottarakkara Mar Thoma Valiyapally cemetery.

The boat, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, capsized after being hit by strong waves around 400 metres from the shore.