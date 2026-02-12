Video Showing Gujarat BJP MLA Urinating In Public Draws Flak
In response, Una MLA KC Rathore said he was under pressure and got out of the car to relieve himself as it was an emergency.
Amreli: A video showing a BJP MLA, who spread cleanliness awareness in Gujarat's Amreli, urinating in public has gone viral on social media, generating widespread discussions in political and social circles.
In the video (the veracity of which has not been ascertained by ETV Bharat), Una MLA KC Rathore was seen getting out of his car near Rajula Bherai Chowkdi on the Una-Mahuva National Highway 51 and urinating in public. The incident has irked residents, drawing widespread criticism, as such behaviour was from none other than a public representative responsible for spreading the message of cleanliness and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Many have accused Rathore of not following the rules he preaches to the public. It is also being said that such behaviour on a public and busy road like a national highway is abhorrent.
When contacted by ETV Bharat, the MLA said, "I was under pressure and got out of the car to urinate because it was an emergency."
However, the controversy surrounding it fails to die down as people say public representatives should set an example for society, rather than spark a row with such shameful actions in public.
While the veracity and circumstances of the video are being debated, the incident has generated political heat over the issue of cleanliness and discipline.
