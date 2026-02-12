ETV Bharat / state

Video Showing Gujarat BJP MLA Urinating In Public Draws Flak

Amreli: A video showing a BJP MLA, who spread cleanliness awareness in Gujarat's Amreli, urinating in public has gone viral on social media, generating widespread discussions in political and social circles.

In the video (the veracity of which has not been ascertained by ETV Bharat), Una MLA KC Rathore was seen getting out of his car near Rajula Bherai Chowkdi on the Una-Mahuva National Highway 51 and urinating in public. The incident has irked residents, drawing widespread criticism, as such behaviour was from none other than a public representative responsible for spreading the message of cleanliness and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Many have accused Rathore of not following the rules he preaches to the public. It is also being said that such behaviour on a public and busy road like a national highway is abhorrent.