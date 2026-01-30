Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh Throws Life Out Of Gear Yet State Employees Do Their Best To Restore Services
A video shared by the state's Deputy CM shows two staff of Water Power Department repairing a water pipeline buried under four feet of snow.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Shimla: Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing heavy snowfall since January 23 throwing life out of gear and causing inconvenience to tourists and locals.
While in a few areas, traffic and other services, including electricity, disrupted by the snowfall, have been restored, the situation in remote areas has not yet returned to normal. Efforts are still underway to restore services by clearing frozen pipelines, opening snow-covered roads, and repairing faulty transformers.
Amidst the crisis, a video has emerged from Dodra Kwar, a highly inaccessible area of Himachal Pradesh where Water Power Department employees can be seen repairing a water pipeline buried under four feet of snow. The conditions are so dire that the workers are waist-deep in snow and can barely walk.
It took hours for the employees to cover the three-kilometre journey on foot through several feet of snow. The video was shared by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri who lauded the staff for their dedication.
The employee in the video was identified as Veer Mohan, a water guard who despite 12 years of service, receives a monthly honorarium of only Rs 5,600. The other staff Sushil Kumar, a parafitter, whose honorarium is also only Rs 6,600. Yet, both of them display such dedication that they risk their lives to make peoples' lives easier, said Agnihotri.
Dodra Kwar is a remote area. It used to be called the 'Kala Pani' of Himachal Pradesh. During snowfall, it gets cut off from the rest of the state. `
Also Read
Heavy Snowfall, Rain Disrupt Life In Uttarakhand; Avalanche Alert Issued in Five Districts