Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh Throws Life Out Of Gear Yet State Employees Do Their Best To Restore Services

The staff repairing the water pipeline buried under four feet of snow ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing heavy snowfall since January 23 throwing life out of gear and causing inconvenience to tourists and locals.

While in a few areas, traffic and other services, including electricity, disrupted by the snowfall, have been restored, the situation in remote areas has not yet returned to normal. Efforts are still underway to restore services by clearing frozen pipelines, opening snow-covered roads, and repairing faulty transformers.

Amidst the crisis, a video has emerged from Dodra Kwar, a highly inaccessible area of ​​Himachal Pradesh where Water Power Department employees can be seen repairing a water pipeline buried under four feet of snow. The conditions are so dire that the workers are waist-deep in snow and can barely walk.