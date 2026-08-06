ETV Bharat / state

'Blow Dry Road': Pedestal Fans Used To Dry Damaged Portion Of Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway In UP

Akhilesh posted the video on social media, raising serious questions about the quality and technical system of the expressway.

The expressway was dedicated to the state with promises of modern facilities and improved connectivity. Now, a video has surfaced of pedestal fans being used to dry the damaged portion of the road.

He noted that the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, built at a cost of approximately Rs 4,700 crore, was inaugurated on July 13 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Several prominent leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Just days after its inauguration, a video of the expressway is going viral on social media, showing a damaged portion and workers trying to dry it using pedestal fans. Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of the workers trying to dry the damaged portion with pedestal fans on his social media account, launching a scathing attack on the government's functioning.

Lucknow : Can a damaged road be dried with pedestal fans? Well, it seems it can be done and it was for everyone to see, at a damaged portion of Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, built at a cost of Rs 4,700 crores in Uttar Pradesh.

Fans were used to dry damaged portion of Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway (ETV Bharat)

"This is the new wind of BJP-style progress... A road that was inaugurated just a few days ago already needs repairs, and fans are being used at express speed to dry the repairs—this too is laughable. Who will take the risk of driving on an expressway that's already starting to crumble in just 2-3 weeks? The question also arises whether the 'Atal Progress Way' scheme will just remain on paper or ever actually get built... or if it's already been built on paper and its 'share-splitting' is done. Every construction done under BJP rule runs less... and collapses, caves in, and falls more," wrote Akhilesh in his X handle.

Officials from the NHAI explained that continuous downpours allowed rainwater to seep deep into the sub-layers beneath the pavement, weakening the soil structure and triggering the roadbed to slide. To execute emergency repairs and lay down new asphalt, construction crews needed the underlying soil and fresh patchwork to dry completely.

However, persistent rain and high humidity severely delayed natural evaporation. In response, the repair agency brought in electric pedestal fans lined up along the shoulder to blow air across the damp surface and accelerate the drying process, they said.

Meanwhile, NHAI officials confirmed that strict action is being taken against the primary contractor responsible for the construction of the road and that a comprehensive inquiry into the roadbed failure is underway.

The NHAI has decided that no toll will be collected from commuters on the Expressway until the repair work is completed. Vishal Gautam, NHAI Chief General Manager (Technical) and Regional Officer, had on Wednesday said that the construction company could be barred from participating in future NHAI projects.

“Immediate repair work has commenced at the site where the road subsided, and instructions have been issued to conduct a technical assessment of the location,” he said. “The action has been initiated against all parties responsible for the deficiencies found in the expressway's construction,” he added.

A penalty of 2 per cent of the performance security has been imposed on the company for negligence, with proceedings underway to potentially ban the ‘Head of Pavement’ and other responsible employees for up to three years.