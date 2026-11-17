ETV Bharat / state

Video Captures Stay Of Accused Duo In Hotel Before Rajasthan Railway Track Blast

Sri Ganganagar: A video has captured the stay of two accused involved in the Rajasthan railway track blast case at a hotel in Sri Ganganagar before their arrest by police.

A powerful explosion occurred on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village on November 3, at approximately 9:45 pm, damaging the track. The explosion was so intense that villagers living in nearby areas heard a loud sound, while railway authorities resumed train services on November 5 after completing repair work.

Now a fresh video has emerged that shows two accused, Davinder Singh (22) and Mahakdeep Kaur (21), both residents of the Gurdaspur district in Punjab, staying in a hotel before they carried out the blast.

On November 15, in a joint operation involving the Rajasthan ATS, Sri Ganganagar police, Punjab Police’s Counter-Intelligence Unit, and the Gurdaspur police, the two accused were arrested in Gurdaspur in Punjab.

The video has revealed that the prime accused, Mahakdeep, and her accomplice, Devendra, stayed at a hotel in Vijayanagar While, Mahakdeep is seen smoking a cigarette, Devendra has been busy grooming his hair in front of a mirror.

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the security in the border region. ATS ADG Dinesh M N said that a day before planting explosives on the railway track, the duo had traveled from Gurdaspur to Bathinda by train.