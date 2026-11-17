Video Captures Stay Of Accused Duo In Hotel Before Rajasthan Railway Track Blast
The blast and the stay of the accused in a hotel has raised concerns regarding the security in the border region.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: A video has captured the stay of two accused involved in the Rajasthan railway track blast case at a hotel in Sri Ganganagar before their arrest by police.
A powerful explosion occurred on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village on November 3, at approximately 9:45 pm, damaging the track. The explosion was so intense that villagers living in nearby areas heard a loud sound, while railway authorities resumed train services on November 5 after completing repair work.
Now a fresh video has emerged that shows two accused, Davinder Singh (22) and Mahakdeep Kaur (21), both residents of the Gurdaspur district in Punjab, staying in a hotel before they carried out the blast.
On November 15, in a joint operation involving the Rajasthan ATS, Sri Ganganagar police, Punjab Police’s Counter-Intelligence Unit, and the Gurdaspur police, the two accused were arrested in Gurdaspur in Punjab.
The video has revealed that the prime accused, Mahakdeep, and her accomplice, Devendra, stayed at a hotel in Vijayanagar While, Mahakdeep is seen smoking a cigarette, Devendra has been busy grooming his hair in front of a mirror.
The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the security in the border region. ATS ADG Dinesh M N said that a day before planting explosives on the railway track, the duo had traveled from Gurdaspur to Bathinda by train.
“From there, in an effort to evade police detection, they hired a private taxi and headed toward the Sri Ganganagar district. Instead of choosing a prominent hotel, they opted for a modest, secluded one near the town of Vijayanagar, located along the Suratgarh-Vijayanagar route. They had submitted their actual identification documents at the hotel,” said Dinesh.
Police have detained the hotel owner, who revealed during questioning that the accused arrived by taxi around 3 pm on November 3. Later, the duo had tea and snacks at the hotel and stayed overnight and checked out the following morning at approximately 9:30 am.
According to police, they are investigating the entire network, including the handlers operating from Pakistan, for their involvement in the blast.
Police have also detained other people suspected of being involved in the incident and assisting in the blast.
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