‘Victory For Democracy': Congress Candidate Vaishnav Suresh On Kerala Local Body Poll Win After Legal Battle

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress candidate Vaishnav Suresh on Saturday described her victory in the Kerala local polls as "a triumph of democracy and truth, days after her candidature, initially rejected by the authorities, was restored following the intervention of the Kerala High Court.

Suresh defeated sitting Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor Amshu Vamadevan, who shifted from his original seat to contest the Muttada seat but lost to the first-timer. The Muttada seat, since its inception, was a citadel of the CPI-M. Soon after the early results indicated her victory, Vaishnav said she was "very happy" and termed the outcome a clear message from the people.

"This is a victory for democracy. Truth will always triumph, and it has done so here. People knew what was happening," she said, adding that she had "fought a good fight. Vaishnav’s candidature had attracted statewide attention after her nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny on technical grounds. The decision triggered protests from Congress, which alleged unfair treatment and claimed the rejection was politically motivated.

Vaishnav subsequently approached the High Court, which, after hearing her plea, ordered the authorities to accept her nomination, allowing her to re-enter the fray. The legal battle, coupled with her young age, turned Vaishnav into a prominent face of the Congress campaign in the constituency. Party leaders projected her case as an example of institutional injustice and rallied support around what they described as a fight to protect democratic rights.