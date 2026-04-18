ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Thousands Pay Last Respects To 9 Victims Of Valparai Accident

People pay homage to the victims of the accident in Malappuram district in Kerala ( ETV Bharat )

Malappuram: The bodies of nine victims, including teachers from the Pang Government Lower Primary School in Malappuram district in Kerala, who lost their lives in the Valparai accident in Tamil Nadu, were brought back to their grieving hometown on Saturday morning.

The mortal remains of the victims, mostly teachers of the government school, arrived in Malappuram under a special police escort at around 8.30 am. Thousands gathered to pay their final respects during the public homage held from 9 am to 10 am at Pang Ambalaparambu Government High School.

The venue was temporarily shifted to the high school due to space constraints at the LP school where the deceased educators worked. Several people, including relatives, public representatives and a large number of students and alumni who shared a deep bond with their teachers, took part in the solemn function.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu police provided a dedicated escort for the ambulances right up to the Kerala border. Before embarking on the final journey to Kerala, a solemn Mayyath Namaskaram (funeral prayer) was offered at a madrasa situated on the Pollachi-Valparai road.

School headmistress Ajitha, a native of Pulamanthole, will be cremated at Shoranur Santhitheeram, while teacher Asha will be cremated at her home compound.

Another teacher, Majeed, and his wife, Rukhiya, will be laid to rest at Mattath Mahal. The burials of Ramla, Sajida, and Shakeela will take place at Pang Juma Masjid, while Suhara and her son Hisham will be buried at East Pang Masjid.

Currently, four people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Three of them, identified as Sajida's 11-year-old son Shahadin, 22-year-old traveller driver Mohammed Fayis and 39-year-old school bus driver Naushad, are under close observation at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Doctors stated that a decision regarding shifting them will be taken later.

While the condition of those in Coimbatore remains serious, another passenger, 11-year-old Masneen, is receiving treatment at a hospital in Kottakkal, having miraculously survived the horrific accident without severe injuries.

The headmaster of the Pang school shared a heartbreaking detail, noting that Ajitha teacher had called him just hours before the accident to inform him that their vehicle was entering a network blind spot and she would be unable to attend an upcoming meeting.