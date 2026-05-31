ETV Bharat / state

Victim Of BJP's State-Sponsored Terrorism: Abhishek Banerjee After Attack

Kolkata: A day after he was manhandled and attacked in South 24 Paragana's Sonarpur, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday termed it political violence and state-sponsored terrorism by the BJP.

"Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism. This is the reality of today's BJP," he shared on X.

Thanking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for extending support, he said the fight to protect the soul of India would continue. "Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and constant support. We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution," Banerjee posted on X.

Banerjee said he was among the delegates sent by the Centre to different countries last year for diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor. "Last year, I travelled across five countries representing India as part of the all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor. I defended my country and stood united against terrorism," he said.

Banerjee further alleged that political opponents are being targeted for questioning the ruling party. "If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you," he added.