Victim Of BJP's State-Sponsored Terrorism: Abhishek Banerjee After Attack
Thanking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for extending support, Banerjee said he would rather face intimidation while defending democracy than enjoy comfort by surrendering his principles.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Kolkata: A day after he was manhandled and attacked in South 24 Paragana's Sonarpur, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday termed it political violence and state-sponsored terrorism by the BJP.
"Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism. This is the reality of today's BJP," he shared on X.
Thanking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for extending support, he said the fight to protect the soul of India would continue. "Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and constant support. We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution," Banerjee posted on X.
Banerjee said he was among the delegates sent by the Centre to different countries last year for diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor. "Last year, I travelled across five countries representing India as part of the all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor. I defended my country and stood united against terrorism," he said.
Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and constant support. We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 31, 2026
Last year, I travelled across five countries representing… https://t.co/3J5TGsuATZ
Banerjee further alleged that political opponents are being targeted for questioning the ruling party. "If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you," he added.
He said he will only bow before the people, not those in power, which is temporary. "I would rather face intimidation while defending democracy than enjoy comfort by surrendering my principles. Power is temporary. The will of the people is permanent. I will bow only before the people, never before the people in power," Banerjee added.
Determined to continue the fight against those who seek to weaken democracy and divide the nation, he said, "INDIA STANDS UNITED and together, we will ensure that the politics of fear, hatred, violence and intimidation is defeated, and that the voice of the people prevails."
Condemning the attack on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said the attack on the MP is not merely an assault on one individual but an assault on the very people who elected him, and on the democracy that is our shared legacy.
"This is the ugly face of the BJP's politics of revenge. Political differences can never justify violence. The central government and the West Bengal government — both must take immediate action against the perpetrators, and ensure that no public representative, regardless of their party, ever has to worry about their safety," the Lok Sabha Opposition leader posted on X.
सांसद अभिषेक बनर्जी जी पर सोनारपुर में हुआ हमला बेहद निंदनीय है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2026
एक सांसद पर हमला सिर्फ़ एक व्यक्ति पर हमला नहीं - यह उस जनता पर है जिसने उन्हें चुना, और उस लोकतंत्र पर है जो हम सबकी साझी विरासत है।
यह BJP की बदले की राजनीति का घिनौना रूप है। राजनीतिक मतभेद कभी हिंसा का कारण…
"Abhishek, my thoughts are with you and your family. Wishing you a speedy recovery," Gandhi added
Banerjee was attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs while visiting families of party workers affected by post-poll violence. He sustained injuries to his eye and claimed the assault was "BJP-sponsored" with an apparent attempt on his life. He alleged that the police failed to provide adequate protection. So far six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
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