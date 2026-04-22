'Hang Them': Victim’s Mother Breaks Down As Meerut Blue Drum Case Takes New Turn
The Meerut blue drum murder case has taken a new turn as the accused Muskan denied all allegations in court.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Meerut: The mother of the victim in the sensational blue drum murder case on Tuesday demanded capital punishment for the accused, as the matter took a fresh turn during court proceedings.
"Muskan and Sahil killed my son. They should be hanged," said Reenu outside the court. She also alleged that the child Muskan brought to court was not the victim's daughter. "The child she brought to court is not my son's daughter," Reenu said.
The case, which has drawn widespread attention, saw accused Muskan Rastogi, currently in jail on charges of murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, deny almost all allegations against her during her court appearance.
On Tuesday, Muskan and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, were produced before the district and sessions court to record their statements under Section 313 of the CrPC. Muskan appeared in court with her newborn baby. Both accused remained present in the court premises for nearly 53 minutes.
This was only the second time since the incident that both Muskan and Sahil were produced before the court. Earlier, they were being presented virtually due to security concerns.
During the proceedings, Muskan responded with a simple "no" to the testimonies of all 22 witnesses presented against her. She told the court that she had neither purchased a knife nor a blue drum, nor cement, nor any intoxicating substance. However, she admitted that she had travelled to Kasol with Sahil.
Legal experts view Muskan's denial of all witness testimonies as a possible new defence strategy. It is believed that the defence may now challenge the credibility of evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution. Following her statement, the case has entered a more crucial phase.
Meanwhile, Senior Jail Superintendent of Meerut District Jail, Dr Viresh Raj Sharma, said that Muskan had been observing a fast for the past three days. Sahil, on the other hand, has been keeping himself engaged in agricultural work within the jail premises. Jail authorities said both accused are under constant surveillance.
The government counsel stated that questioning the accused on charges is a routine legal procedure, under which the accused are asked to respond to allegations in court.
District Government Advocate K.K. Chaubey said that, as per legal provisions, an accused is given the opportunity to present defence evidence and witnesses. In court, Sahil stated that he intends to produce witnesses in his defence, while Muskan said she does not wish to present any evidence or witnesses.
Muskan and Sahil are accused of murdering Saurabh. It is alleged that after the murder, the body was dismembered into multiple pieces and packed in a blue drum filled with cement to conceal the crime.
Following the incident, both accused have been lodged in the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail in Meerut. Around 13 months ago, when they were first brought to court, they were allegedly attacked by an angry group. Since then, they had been attending hearings virtually until this latest physical appearance.
Saurabh had been working in the merchant navy in the United States before later joining another organisation. He had a love marriage with Muskan Rastogi. Soon after the marriage, disputes reportedly arose between Muskan and her in-laws, following which Saurabh arranged a rented accommodation for her. Saurabh would visit India occasionally while regularly sending substantial financial support to his wife from abroad.
According to police, Muskan allegedly hatched a plan on March 4, 2025, to eliminate Saurabh. The chargesheet filed by the police includes witness testimonies and evidence, with the prosecution claiming that Muskan, along with her lover Sahil, carried out the gruesome murder. Police have asserted that the accused will face punishment based on the evidence presented in court.
Read More