ETV Bharat / state

'Hang Them': Victim’s Mother Breaks Down As Meerut Blue Drum Case Takes New Turn

Meerut: The mother of the victim in the sensational blue drum murder case on Tuesday demanded capital punishment for the accused, as the matter took a fresh turn during court proceedings.

"Muskan and Sahil killed my son. They should be hanged," said Reenu outside the court. She also alleged that the child Muskan brought to court was not the victim's daughter. "The child she brought to court is not my son's daughter," Reenu said.

The case, which has drawn widespread attention, saw accused Muskan Rastogi, currently in jail on charges of murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, deny almost all allegations against her during her court appearance.

On Tuesday, Muskan and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, were produced before the district and sessions court to record their statements under Section 313 of the CrPC. Muskan appeared in court with her newborn baby. Both accused remained present in the court premises for nearly 53 minutes.

This was only the second time since the incident that both Muskan and Sahil were produced before the court. Earlier, they were being presented virtually due to security concerns.

During the proceedings, Muskan responded with a simple "no" to the testimonies of all 22 witnesses presented against her. She told the court that she had neither purchased a knife nor a blue drum, nor cement, nor any intoxicating substance. However, she admitted that she had travelled to Kasol with Sahil.

Legal experts view Muskan's denial of all witness testimonies as a possible new defence strategy. It is believed that the defence may now challenge the credibility of evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution. Following her statement, the case has entered a more crucial phase.

Meanwhile, Senior Jail Superintendent of Meerut District Jail, Dr Viresh Raj Sharma, said that Muskan had been observing a fast for the past three days. Sahil, on the other hand, has been keeping himself engaged in agricultural work within the jail premises. Jail authorities said both accused are under constant surveillance.