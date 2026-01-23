Vice President Radhakrishnan Urges Citizens To Draw Strength From Netaji’s Spirit At Parakram Diwas Event In Cuttack
Published : January 23, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
Cuttack: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Parakram Diwas celebrations held at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birthplace Museum in Cuttack, marking the 129th birth anniversary of the legendary leader.
Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President described Netaji as a great son of Bharat whose contribution extended well beyond the struggle for Independence. He said Netaji not only fought valiantly for freedom but also articulated a clear vision for post-Independence governance, centred on building a strong, self-reliant and poverty-free nation.
Radhakrishnan observed that Netaji’s ideals of courage, unity and supreme dedication to the motherland continue to inspire the country and urged citizens to work collectively towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, drawing strength from Netaji’s spirit of “Parakram”.
“Odisha represents a confluence of history, spirituality and culture. This land which preserved its identity through centuries truly understood Netaji’s message that freedom is achieved through courage and unity, not submission,” he said.
Radhakrishnan inaugurated the INA postal stamp gallery and an exhibition on Netaji inside the Birthplace Museum, organised by the Union Ministry of Culture. He appreciated the Odisha government, under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, for collaborating with the Centre to honour Netaji in a befitting manner, and said the museums and exhibitions would help younger generations understand the sacrifices of freedom fighters.
The event was attended, among others, by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Majhi, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and local legislators. Elsewhere in the Millennium city, Netaji Jayanti was observed at several places with enthusiasm and various cultural functions were held on the day.
Blood donation camps, art exhibitions, various competitions for school and college students marked the day, while the statues of Netaji at several places in the city were garlanded, which were followed by cultural programmes in the evening.