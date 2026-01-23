ETV Bharat / state

Vice President Radhakrishnan Urges Citizens To Draw Strength From Netaji’s Spirit At Parakram Diwas Event In Cuttack

Cuttack: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Parakram Diwas celebrations held at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birthplace Museum in Cuttack, marking the 129th birth anniversary of the legendary leader.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President described Netaji as a great son of Bharat whose contribution extended well beyond the struggle for Independence. He said Netaji not only fought valiantly for freedom but also articulated a clear vision for post-Independence governance, centred on building a strong, self-reliant and poverty-free nation.

Radhakrishnan observed that Netaji’s ideals of courage, unity and supreme dedication to the motherland continue to inspire the country and urged citizens to work collectively towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, drawing strength from Netaji’s spirit of “Parakram”.

“Odisha represents a confluence of history, spirituality and culture. This land which preserved its identity through centuries truly understood Netaji’s message that freedom is achieved through courage and unity, not submission,” he said.