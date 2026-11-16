ETV Bharat / state

VP Radhakrishnan Arrives In Odisha For MLA Orientation Programme; Opposition Legislators Boycott Event

Bhubaneswar: Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Monday on a day-long visit to grace a special Orientation Programme for members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly here.

However, the event has triggered a political controversy, with the Congress announcing a boycott and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) indicating that its legislators may also stay away. Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has also decided not to attend the programme.

While no official letter or directive has been issued by the BJD or its party whip regarding the MLAs' absence, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das officially announced that its party MLAs would boycott the event.

The programme, organised ahead of the Assembly's Winter Session, will focus on democracy, the Constitution, legislative procedures and the responsibilities of elected representatives.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Naveen Patnaik will not participate in the event. He added that other BJD MLAs might also follow the party president's decision. However, the party has not issued any formal announcement or directive regarding their participation.

PCC chief Bhakta Charan Das has urged Opposition legislators, including Congress MLAs, to boycott the programme. He said that while the offices of the President and Vice-President command constitutional respect, the conduct of those occupying these positions is "questionable". He alleged that the Vice-President's approach appeared to reflect allegiance to a particular political party.

Citing the political situation in Odisha and the dignity of legislators, Das said Opposition MLAs should stay away from the event.