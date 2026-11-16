VP Radhakrishnan Arrives In Odisha For MLA Orientation Programme; Opposition Legislators Boycott Event
The Vice-President is in the capital city of Odisha for a special training programme to familiarise MLAs with legislative practices.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Monday on a day-long visit to grace a special Orientation Programme for members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly here.
However, the event has triggered a political controversy, with the Congress announcing a boycott and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) indicating that its legislators may also stay away. Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has also decided not to attend the programme.
While no official letter or directive has been issued by the BJD or its party whip regarding the MLAs' absence, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das officially announced that its party MLAs would boycott the event.
The programme, organised ahead of the Assembly's Winter Session, will focus on democracy, the Constitution, legislative procedures and the responsibilities of elected representatives.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Naveen Patnaik will not participate in the event. He added that other BJD MLAs might also follow the party president's decision. However, the party has not issued any formal announcement or directive regarding their participation.
PCC chief Bhakta Charan Das has urged Opposition legislators, including Congress MLAs, to boycott the programme. He said that while the offices of the President and Vice-President command constitutional respect, the conduct of those occupying these positions is "questionable". He alleged that the Vice-President's approach appeared to reflect allegiance to a particular political party.
Citing the political situation in Odisha and the dignity of legislators, Das said Opposition MLAs should stay away from the event.
The orientation programme will be conducted in three sessions, covering the functioning of parliamentary and Assembly committees, legislative procedures and the Budget process. It will also focus on legislators' roles and responsibilities in the changing political and administrative landscape.
After inauguration by the Vice-President, the event's first session will begin, focusing on how parliamentary and Assembly committees function, with technical experts expected to provide practical guidance. Subsequent sessions will cover the Budget process, legislative procedures and the responsibilities of elected representatives.
BJD MLA Sarada Prasanna Jena said that understanding democracy, legislative procedures and the functioning of the Assembly is essential for every legislator. He pointed out that the training is being organised after a gap of two-and-a-half years and said it would have been better if it had been conducted earlier. However, he said he is yet to decide whether or not to attend, citing commitments in his constituency.
The orientation programme comes ahead of the Odisha Assembly's Winter Session, which will begin on November 18. An all-party meeting will be held on November 17 under the chairpersonship of Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy to discuss the smooth functioning of the House, and the agenda for the upcoming session.
The Assembly will also closely watch the training programme's effectiveness in improving its functioning.
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