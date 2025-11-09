ETV Bharat / state

Vice President Radhakrishnan Arrives In Bengaluru To Take Part In Host Of Events

The vice president will travel by helicopter from Yelahanka Air Force Station to Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, Melukote in Mandya district, and Mysuru district, before departing for New Delhi later in the day.

Bengaluru: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday arrived here on his maiden visit to Karnataka after assuming office. Radhakrishnan landed at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in the morning. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, along with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Minister Suresh B A and senior government officers, welcomed him.

According to an official statement, the Vice President will participate in the Commemoration event of Parampujya Acharya Shri Shanti Sagar Maharaj, paying homage to the revered Jain monk and spiritual leader at Shravanabelagola, Hassan.

This event marks the centenary year of the first visit of Charitra Chakravarti Acharya Shri Shanti Sagar Maharaj to Shravanabelagola in 1925. During the commemoration, Radhakrishnan will also participate in the installation ceremony of the Jain monk's idol and the naming ceremony of the fourth hill.

Later in the day, he will attend the sixteenth convocation ceremony of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Mysuru and address the graduating students. Further, Radhakrishnan will visit the old premises of Suttur Math, one of the most prominent monastic centres in Karnataka. He will offer prayers at the Shree Chamundeshwari Devi Temple near Mysuru and the Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Melukote, Mandya.

