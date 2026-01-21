ETV Bharat / state

Vice President Inaugurates Incubation Centre As CMRIT Completes 25 Years

( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) on Wednesday marked 25 years of its journey in technical and management education, celebrating its Silver Jubilee at its campus in Bengaluru. The event brought together students, alumni, faculty members and guests to reflect on the institution’s growth since its establishment.

The Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, was the Guest of Honour. As part of the celebrations, the Vice President inaugurated the CMRIT Incubation Centre and the Silver Jubilee Auditorium in the presence of the Governor. The incubation centre is designed to support student-led startups through infrastructure, mentoring and industry linkages, while the new auditorium is a 350-seat facility meant for academic and cultural programmes.

Education, Innovation and Responsibility

Addressing the gathering, Vice President Radhakrishnan said education remains central to nation-building and stressed the need to produce skilled engineers along with ethical and responsible leaders. “Colleges should function as spaces where ideas are tested, and young minds are guided in the right direction,” he said, adding that perseverance and hard work were essential qualities for success.

Referring to challenges such as climate change and the ethical use of artificial intelligence, he said Indian startups have the capacity to develop solutions with global relevance. “India is moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, and the youth will have a decisive role in achieving that goal,” he said. On the occasion, several alumni who have made a mark internationally were felicitated, and a 25-year commemorative souvenir titled Woven in Silver was unveiled.