Vice President Administers Oath To Three Rajya Sabha MPs From Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan signs an official document after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, December 01, 2025. ( IANS )

Srinagar: The three newly elected Rajya Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir who belong to the ruling National Conference were administered oath of office by the Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the House, C. P. Radhakrishnan ahead of the first day of the Winter session of the Parliament.

Sajad Ahmad Kichloo, Choudhary Ramzan and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi were administered oath in parliament today before the 20-day winter session begins today.

Kithcloo, former home minister of Jammu and Kashmir, from Kishtwar was the first to take oath in Urdu. Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, alias Shammi Oberoi, a close friend of NC vice president and chief minister Omar Abdullah, was the second MP to take oath. He spoke in Punjabi while taking oath.