Vice President Administers Oath To Three Rajya Sabha MPs From Jammu And Kashmir
The NC MPs Sajad Kichloo, Choudhary Ramzan and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi were administered oath ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST
Srinagar: The three newly elected Rajya Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir who belong to the ruling National Conference were administered oath of office by the Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the House, C. P. Radhakrishnan ahead of the first day of the Winter session of the Parliament.
Sajad Ahmad Kichloo, Choudhary Ramzan and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi were administered oath in parliament today before the 20-day winter session begins today.
Kithcloo, former home minister of Jammu and Kashmir, from Kishtwar was the first to take oath in Urdu. Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, alias Shammi Oberoi, a close friend of NC vice president and chief minister Omar Abdullah, was the second MP to take oath. He spoke in Punjabi while taking oath.
Ramzan, a senior leader of NC and former minister, who belongs to Handwara assembly segment of Kupwara district was the third MP who took oath.
These three NC leaders had won the Rajya Sabha elections held in November which was marred by allegations by NC of cross voting by PDP and independent legislators for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP’s Sat Sharma, who is the president of the party in Jammu and Kashmir, had taken his oath in November.
Jammu and Kashmir will be represented in the Rajya Sabha after four years as the former MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmad Laway of PDP and BJP’s Shamsher Singh Manhas, had retired in February 2021. Due to the absence of assembly, the elections of the Rajya Sabha MPs could not be held till November this year.
