ETV Bharat / state

Border Tourism Boom In Uttarakhand: Remote Villages Near China, Nepal Frontiers Transform Into Tourist Hubs

Border marathons held in high-altitude terrains of Niti Valley and Munsiyari have attracted participants from across India and abroad ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Once seen as remote - underdeveloped and prone to migration - Uttarakhand's border villages are now emerging as vibrant tourism destinations, thanks to sustained government initiatives and local participation. Areas along the India-China and India-Nepal borders are witnessing a transformation, with tourism providing both economic opportunities and strategic advantages.

Regions like Niti Valley, Munsiyari, Dharchula, and Nelang Valley are at the forefront of this shift. These areas, once marked by economic stagnation and outmigration, are now developing a unique identity through 'border tourism', combining natural beauty, adventure, and cultural experiences.

The push is being driven under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), a Centre-sponsored scheme, aimed at transforming remote border settlements into thriving hubs. VVP-I looks for comprehensive development of the 662 select villages in 19 districts in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Ladakh, while VVP-II will be implemented in villages of Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The scheme focuses on improving infrastructure like roads, electricity, water supply, and internet connectivity, enabling easier access for tourists while generating employment for local communities. One of the standout examples is the Niti Valley, where the number of homestays has increased significantly over the past year.

Locals are opening their homes to visitors, offering not just accommodation but an immersive experience of the Bhotia tribe's lifestyle, traditional cuisine, and wool-based handicrafts. This model has created a direct income stream for residents while preserving indigenous culture.

Adventure tourism is also gaining momentum. Events like border marathons and ultra runs held in high-altitude terrains of Niti Valley and Munsiyari have attracted participants from across India and abroad. Trekking routes such as the Milam Glacier trail in Pithoragarh, Panchachuli base camp in Dharchula, and the Nelang Valley trek in Uttarkashi are increasingly drawing adventure enthusiasts, along with activities like mountain biking, river rafting, and camping.

Tourism is also revitalising local traditions. Folk dances, music, fairs, and handicrafts are being integrated into the travel experience, providing artisans with new markets. Local dishes like Thukpa, Manduva roti, and Jhangora kheer are becoming popular among visitors seeking authentic Himalayan flavours.

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj insisted that border tourism holds strategic importance beyond economics. "A sustained population and increased activity in border areas strengthen national security, as locals can promptly report any suspicious movement," he said.