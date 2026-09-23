ETV Bharat / state

Vibrant Villages Scheme Checks Outward Migration And Boosts Local Infrastructure in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: An initiative is underway in Uttarakhand to comprehensively develop deserted and remote border settlements. The purpose is to reverse outward migration and boost local infrastructure. One can see the traditional houses with woodwork and stone masonry come back to life in the villages near the India-China border.

This transformation has come under the central government's ambitious ‘Vibrant Villages’ scheme that is providing a robust infrastructure for tourism and adventure sports along with basic amenities in the border villages.

The two-storey traditional houses with sloping stone and slate roofs are built on carved wooden pillars and arches. Standing amidst the surrounding towering cliffs and snow-capped hills, these buildings are a constant draw for tourists. These beautiful houses, crafted from local stone and wood, will serve as homestays and dormitories for tourists while being base camps for adventure expeditions. This will not only provide modern accommodation facilities for tourists but will also provide employment opportunities for the local youth.

Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal disclosed, “In the first phase of the Vibrant Villages scheme, a total of 51 villages have been selected from three border districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh. Road connectivity, telecommunications, electrification and livelihood opportunities are being fully strengthened in these villages.”

The Tourism Department is executing development projects worth approximately Rs 171 crore in these villages. In the villages of Nelang and Jadung in Uttarkashi district alone, work worth approximately Rs 30 crore is underway.

In Jadung village, 23 old and damaged houses are being renovated in the traditional Pahari style. This village had seen its houses being evacuated during the 1962 India-China War. These houses are being rebuilt on their original plinths in the traditional Pahari style with intricate carvings of cedar wood and traditional masonry using local stone. This is bringing their historical and cultural identity alive.

It is learnt that 90% work on six of these houses has been completed. Efforts are underway to open them for use by the villagers and tourists this winter.