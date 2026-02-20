ETV Bharat / state

Vibrant Villages Programme To Stop Migration From Border Areas, Prevent Infiltration: Amit Shah

From left, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Atul Bora during the launch of the Vibrant Villages Programme-II, in Cachar district of Assam, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. ( PTI )

Nathanpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the second phase of Vibrant Villages Programme across the country from Assam's Cachar district, and asserted that the project would help stop migration from border areas and prevent infiltration.

Addressing the programme at Nathanpur village, Shah also accused the Congress of leaving the country's borders open, which led to infiltration in Assam, and claimed that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam has effectively dealt with the problem.

He alleged that the Congress did not initiate any development programme during its rule in the state, but "now 14 kms of road are being constructed daily, which is the highest in the country".

Asserting that the development of border villages of the country is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the second phase of Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) will cover 1,954 villages under the 334 blocks of 17 states bordering Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The second phase of VVP will cover villages in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, he said.

"The programme has been launched to stop migration from the border villages and prevent infiltration through these international boundaries," Shah said. Earlier, the border areas were considered the last villages, he said, adding that these were "not only the last in terms of locations but also the backwards in development, employment, education, electricity connection, road and telephone connectivity''.

"It was the PM who decided that all border villages must be developed and the people residing in the border areas must be provided with all facilities to boost their livelihoods," the home minister said. He said that the Rs 6,900 crore nationwide programme (VVP-II) will also cover 140 villages under the 26 blocks in nine districts of Assam.

''All 140 villages in Assam will enjoy the same facilities as those in the rest of the country'', he added.

Modi decided that every village on the border is ''not the last but the first village of India, and from today, this village in Assam will also become the first village of the country,'' he said.

This village, too, will not only lead in terms of development but also in areas of employment, education, roads and telecommunications. There are several plans related to security, scheme saturation and connectivity, which have been included in the programme, Shah said. He said that the BJP government has initiated a lucrative industrial policy for Assam, and the VVP-II is an important component of it.

The VVP-II focuses on improving essential infrastructure, enhancing access to basic services, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, thereby fostering secure, resilient and prosperous border communities in alignment with the vision of the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047.