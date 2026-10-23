ETV Bharat / state

Vibrant Colours Of Harud: Gul-e-Dawood Offers To Warm Up Lean Season In Kashmir

Garderner busy in Kashmir's first Chrysanthemum Garden in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: As autumn changes Kashmir’s landscape, a riot of vibrant colours- yellow, red, pink and white- is setting a new layout on the hem of the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar.

As one walks amid the neatly done rows of the chrysanthemum garden, locally called Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, featuring 12 million colourful flowers, gardeners are working on the flower beds, readying them for their annual opening on Friday.

The bloom offers not only a visual spectacle but also fills the air with a fragrant experience, mimicking the story of its neighbouring tulip garden, which experiences hundreds of thousands of visitors annually in spring.

The ambitious project seeks to extend the tourist calendar into December, said Director Floriculture Kashmir Mathoora Masoom.

Garderner busy in Kashmir's first Chrysanthemum Garden in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

"Our goal is for the chrysanthemum garden to become as popular as the tulip garden," she added. "We do not want any season in Kashmir to be lacklustre. Spring should be associated with tulips and autumn with chrysanthemums."

Spanning over 100 kanal in Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, the theme park has been expanded this year. The landscape features larger flower beds, landscaping, a water feature, a decorative plaza and selfie points to enhance the visitor experience.

Unlike last year, when the exclusive chrysanthemum garden was opened for the first time, this time the bed area has been expanded with 3.5 lakh plants expected to produce 12 million flowers.

Planners have integrated heritage chinar trees, maple and ginkgo to complement the flowers and enhance autumn colours.