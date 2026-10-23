Vibrant Colours Of Harud: Gul-e-Dawood Offers To Warm Up Lean Season In Kashmir
Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah opened Srinagar's expanded chrysanthemum garden, featuring 12 million autumn blooms, aiming to boost late-season tourism in Kashmir.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Srinagar: As autumn changes Kashmir’s landscape, a riot of vibrant colours- yellow, red, pink and white- is setting a new layout on the hem of the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar.
As one walks amid the neatly done rows of the chrysanthemum garden, locally called Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, featuring 12 million colourful flowers, gardeners are working on the flower beds, readying them for their annual opening on Friday.
The bloom offers not only a visual spectacle but also fills the air with a fragrant experience, mimicking the story of its neighbouring tulip garden, which experiences hundreds of thousands of visitors annually in spring.
The ambitious project seeks to extend the tourist calendar into December, said Director Floriculture Kashmir Mathoora Masoom.
"Our goal is for the chrysanthemum garden to become as popular as the tulip garden," she added. "We do not want any season in Kashmir to be lacklustre. Spring should be associated with tulips and autumn with chrysanthemums."
Spanning over 100 kanal in Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, the theme park has been expanded this year. The landscape features larger flower beds, landscaping, a water feature, a decorative plaza and selfie points to enhance the visitor experience.
Unlike last year, when the exclusive chrysanthemum garden was opened for the first time, this time the bed area has been expanded with 3.5 lakh plants expected to produce 12 million flowers.
Planners have integrated heritage chinar trees, maple and ginkgo to complement the flowers and enhance autumn colours.
Autumn, or locally known as Harud, is the time when trees, including the majestic chinar, shed leaves, transforming Kashmir into a breathtaking landscape carpeted with crimson, yellow and amber hues. For the tourism sector, this is traditionally a lean season as the Valley sets for chilly winters with tourist footfall gradually trickling down.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio, threw the garden open and highlighted its significance for tourism.
"Tulip Garden attracts a large number of tourists at the beginning of the tourism season," he said. "However, we had no major attraction to offer visitors at the culmination of the tourism season. This garden has been developed to fill that gap.”
Originally native to China, Chrysanthemum or morifolium has been cultivated into hybrid varieties of different colours, lengths and shapes across the world.
The perennial plant is best suited to the Valley climate when the rest of the ornamental flowers wilt in autumn, said Kashmir University botanist Akhtar Malik.
"The plant is resilient to temperatures as low as two degrees; hence, it sustains the autumn season," he said. "But it wilts when the mercury nosedives below the freezing point. They are elegant and don’t fall or get damaged by wind."
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