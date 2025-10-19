ETV Bharat / state

VHP Demands Delhi Be Renamed 'Indraprastha', Writes To Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday demanded that Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha' to connect the national capital with its ancient history and culture.

In a letter to Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, the Delhi unit of the VHP has also demanded renaming Indira Gandhi International Airport as Indraprastha International Airport, Delhi Railway Station as Indraprastha Railway Station and Shahjahanabad Development Board as Indraprastha Development Board.

"The name of Delhi should be changed back to Indraprastha so that the name of the capital can be associated with its ancient history and culture," VHP Delhi prant secretary Suredra Kumar Gupta said in the letter.

"Names aren't mere changes; they mirror a nation's consciousness. When we say Delhi, we only see a period of 2,000 years. But when we say Indraprastha, we connect with a glorious history spanning 5,000 years," he said.

The VHP functionary demanded that Delhi's heritage walk should include forts, temples, and monuments of Hindu kings to ensure a "balanced presentation" of the city's overall history.