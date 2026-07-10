ETV Bharat / state

VHP Chief Alok Kumar Demands Fast-Track Trial in Ayodhya Ram Mandir Offerings Theft Case

Navsari: Making his stand clear in the controversy surrounding the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft, Alok Kumar, the international president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has made a strong statement on Friday in Gujarat’s Navsari. He was speaking in connection with the 'Sant Darshan Yatra', which is a five-day tour to South Gujarat.

Talking to the media after meeting party workers in the house of district vice president Sanjay Nayak, he spoke about the problem related to the theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram temple. He made it clear that whoever is the culprit in this case, stern action needs to be taken against him in accordance with the law.

Kumar asserted that the identity of the person or persons responsible for the theft—regardless of their stature—should be disclosed, and impartial action should be taken against them.