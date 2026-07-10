VHP Chief Alok Kumar Demands Fast-Track Trial in Ayodhya Ram Mandir Offerings Theft Case
Kumar asserted that identity of the person or persons responsible for the theft—regardless of their stature—should be disclosed, and impartial action should be taken.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Navsari: Making his stand clear in the controversy surrounding the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft, Alok Kumar, the international president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has made a strong statement on Friday in Gujarat’s Navsari. He was speaking in connection with the 'Sant Darshan Yatra', which is a five-day tour to South Gujarat.
Talking to the media after meeting party workers in the house of district vice president Sanjay Nayak, he spoke about the problem related to the theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram temple. He made it clear that whoever is the culprit in this case, stern action needs to be taken against him in accordance with the law.
Kumar asserted that the identity of the person or persons responsible for the theft—regardless of their stature—should be disclosed, and impartial action should be taken against them.
He demanded that the entire matter be heard in a fast-track court and that the guilty be sentenced and imprisoned by the end of the year. According to him, while some individuals are attempting to derive political mileage from this issue, politics should have no place in matters deeply connected to faith.
He further noted that the Ram Mandir Trust has already made the full account of gold, silver, and other valuable offerings public. Nevertheless, if the theft of offerings is proven, those responsible must face legal punishment, he said and added that the guilty should also seek atonement for their actions before Lord Ram.
Regarding the allegations against Champat Rai, Alok Kumar said that the police should conduct an impartial investigation. “If the allegations against him are proven true during the investigation, action should be taken against him as well, in accordance with the law.” Kumar’s statement has further intensified the ongoing discourse surrounding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir offering theft case.