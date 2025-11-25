ETV Bharat / state

VGRE 2026 Set to Boost MSMEs, Industrial And Sectoral Growth Across Kutch & Saurashtra

Gandhinagar: Gujarat government has announced the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra region, scheduled on January 8-9, 2026 in Rajkot, according to a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Along with the VGRC, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) will be held at the same venue from 8–11 January 2026, offering an enhanced platform for industries, MSMEs, government bodies, and entrepreneurs from across the region.

The second edition of the conference will focus on key growth sectors including ceramics, engineering, ports and logistics, fisheries, petrochemicals, agro and food processing, minerals. It aims to attract strategic partnerships, policy support, and investor engagement, along with accelerating industrial development while ensuring inclusive growth and sustainability across the western belt of Gujarat.

The first edition of the VGRC in North Gujarat witnessed a huge success. Spread across 18,000 square metres, the conference featured six thematic pavilions, hosted more than 410 exhibitors including over 170 MSMEs, and attracted over 80,000 visitors. The upcoming conference aims to deliver an even larger and more impactful event.

The Kutch and Saurashtra edition will span over 20,000 square metres across six state-of-the-art domes, hosting sectoral exhibitions and innovation platforms as well as business networking opportunities.

The exhibition will feature prominent companies and institutions from high-growth sectors including agro, food processing and fisheries; renewable energy; engineering; ports and logistics; handlooms and handicrafts; chemicals and petrochemicals; banks and financial institutions; and education institutions.