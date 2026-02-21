VFS Global To Open Visa Application Centre In Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar
The centre will launch its operations with visa application services for the UK and select Schengen countries initially.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: VFS Global will open a Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Bhubaneswar. The centre will start functioning from April 1.
In a letter dated February 20, to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global Group, formally confirmed that the company is preparing to open and operate a VFS Global-run Visa Application Centre in the Odisha capital.
The centre will launch its operations with visa application services for the United Kingdom and select Schengen countries initially. The company has reached out to its respective client governments to seek special permission to commence acceptance of visa applications from Bhubaneswar, it informed.
In a post on X, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Delighted to announce that @VFSGlobal is opening a visa application centre in Bhubaneswar from April 1, 2026. The centre was much-needed in Bhubaneswar for providing world-class, convenient, time-effective and efficient visa facilitation services to people of Odisha who otherwise had to travel to Kolkata to meet their visa requirements. The functioning of visa facilitation from Bhubaneswar will save time and cost, boost international mobility and connectivity and also create local employment opportunities. More ease-of-living is the motto of PM Modi’s Govt."
As approvals are granted and operations stabilise, VFS Global plans to gradually expand its portfolio by adding more client government countries based on demand. "The move is expected to significantly reduce the need for residents of Odisha to travel to other cities for visa formalities, saving time and cost, particularly for students and business travellers," the company added.
Apart from core visa application services, the centre will also offer visa concierge services, including assistance with form filling, document guidance, travel insurance and other visa-related support.
The company said the services would make the application process more efficient and seamless, especially for first-time travellers, students and families. The initiative is also likely to generate employment opportunities for local youth in Bhubaneswar, who will be trained and deployed at the centre. Karkaria has invited Pradhan to attend the official inauguration ceremony of the Visa Application Centre on April 1 as chief guest.
