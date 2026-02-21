ETV Bharat / state

VFS Global To Open Visa Application Centre In Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: VFS Global will open a Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Bhubaneswar. The centre will start functioning from April 1.



In a letter dated February 20, to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global Group, formally confirmed that the company is preparing to open and operate a VFS Global-run Visa Application Centre in the Odisha capital.

The centre will launch its operations with visa application services for the United Kingdom and select Schengen countries initially. The company has reached out to its respective client governments to seek special permission to commence acceptance of visa applications from Bhubaneswar, it informed.



In a post on X, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Delighted to announce that @VFSGlobal is opening a visa application centre in Bhubaneswar from April 1, 2026. The centre was much-needed in Bhubaneswar for providing world-class, convenient, time-effective and efficient visa facilitation services to people of Odisha who otherwise had to travel to Kolkata to meet their visa requirements. The functioning of visa facilitation from Bhubaneswar will save time and cost, boost international mobility and connectivity and also create local employment opportunities. More ease-of-living is the motto of PM Modi’s Govt."