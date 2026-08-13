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Tamil Nadu Govt Inks 97 MoUs For Commitment Of Over Rs 67,000 Cr

The MoUs were exchanged at the TVK government's first "Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2026".

Tamil Nadu Govt Inks 97 MoUs For Commitment Of Over Rs 67,000 Cr
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (File/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 13, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST

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Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government inked 97 fresh MoUs for a total commitment of over Rs 67,000 crore, in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay here on Thursday.

The MoUs were exchanged at the TVK government's first "Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2026", marking a major investment milestone since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam formed the government in May.

The pacts signed also in the presence of Industries Minister S Keerthana would create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people across sectors, including automotive, renewables and life sciences, electronics, R&D and data centres.

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TAMIL NADU INVESTORS CONCLAVE
TAMIL NADU

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