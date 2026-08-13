ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Inks 97 MoUs For Commitment Of Over Rs 67,000 Cr

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government inked 97 fresh MoUs for a total commitment of over Rs 67,000 crore, in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay here on Thursday.

The MoUs were exchanged at the TVK government's first "Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2026", marking a major investment milestone since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam formed the government in May.