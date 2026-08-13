Tamil Nadu Govt Inks 97 MoUs For Commitment Of Over Rs 67,000 Cr
The MoUs were exchanged at the TVK government's first "Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2026".
Published : August 13, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government inked 97 fresh MoUs for a total commitment of over Rs 67,000 crore, in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay here on Thursday.
The MoUs were exchanged at the TVK government's first "Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2026", marking a major investment milestone since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam formed the government in May.
The pacts signed also in the presence of Industries Minister S Keerthana would create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people across sectors, including automotive, renewables and life sciences, electronics, R&D and data centres.
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