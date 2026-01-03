Vets On Frontline Against Canines In Jammu Kashmir As Dog Bite Cases Cross 2 Lakh
The move comes after Supreme Court directions to states and union territories to manage the menace of stray dogs at public places.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Srinagar: In a policy shift, the government has drafted veterinary doctors into a frontline canine management plan to curb the spiralling stray dog menace. Faced with public health crisis that has seen over 2.12 lakh dog bites in the last three years, the sheep and animal husbandry department overseeing domesticated animals until now has mandated veterinary assistant surgeons to lead large scale management plan ranging from sterilization (Animal Birth Control), vaccination, deworming, treatment of injured and diseased stray dogs, said an official order assessed by ETV Bharat.
This mobilisation follows the Supreme Court order directing all states and union territories to manage stray dogs by removing them from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands and relocating them to designated shelters. The court also directed the appointment of nodal officers to ensure the sterilisation and vaccination of dogs before relocation and the J&K government has nominated Deputy Secretary Jal Shakti Department Suheel Ahmad Lone as the Nodal Officer for management of stray dogs.
Under the new mandate, the vets will move beyond their traditional duties and handle Animal Birth Control rules management alongside the district administration and the local bodies. Director Animal Husbandry department Dr Sheikh Younis said that veterinary doctors will get special skill training for sterilization and other allied activities from civic bodies to master the standard operating procedures under the ABC rules.
"The department will extend logistic support to vets for effective discharge of the assigned duties and is in addition to their own duties, " said the official order.
Many experts said the move is necessitated given the alarming data between 2022 and 2025 when Kashmir reported over 1.14 lakh dog bite cases while Jammu registered 98000. But despite the surge, only 49,000 stray dogs were sterilised and vaccinated mainly in twin urban capitals of Jammu and Srinagar, prompting officials to forge the new strategy, an official added.
Beyond the medical intervention, the government is also focussing on containment of areas to discourage the canines.Director Sheep Husbandry department Dr Rafiq Ahmad Shah said apart from vet intervention, the management of packs requires a multi-pronged strategy including designated dog shelters and fortification of places.
"Internally, we have raised boundary walls at our sheep farms to minimize intrusion of canines. Besides, pits are to be dug for disposal of livestock carcasses to curb stray dogs," he added.
Read More: