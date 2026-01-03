ETV Bharat / state

Vets On Frontline Against Canines In Jammu Kashmir As Dog Bite Cases Cross 2 Lakh

Srinagar: In a policy shift, the government has drafted veterinary doctors into a frontline canine management plan to curb the spiralling stray dog menace. Faced with public health crisis that has seen over 2.12 lakh dog bites in the last three years, the sheep and animal husbandry department overseeing domesticated animals until now has mandated veterinary assistant surgeons to lead large scale management plan ranging from sterilization (Animal Birth Control), vaccination, deworming, treatment of injured and diseased stray dogs, said an official order assessed by ETV Bharat.

This mobilisation follows the Supreme Court order directing all states and union territories to manage stray dogs by removing them from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands and relocating them to designated shelters. The court also directed the appointment of nodal officers to ensure the sterilisation and vaccination of dogs before relocation and the J&K government has nominated Deputy Secretary Jal Shakti Department Suheel Ahmad Lone as the Nodal Officer for management of stray dogs.

Municipal workers catch stray dogs in Srinagar (AFP)

Under the new mandate, the vets will move beyond their traditional duties and handle Animal Birth Control rules management alongside the district administration and the local bodies. Director Animal Husbandry department Dr Sheikh Younis said that veterinary doctors will get special skill training for sterilization and other allied activities from civic bodies to master the standard operating procedures under the ABC rules.